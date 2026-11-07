CM Rekha Gupta Gets Relief As Delhi Court Rejects FIR Plea Over Lord Hanuman Comparison; What Was The Controversy?

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks comparing government officials to Lord Hanuman during an official programme in September 2025. The complaint alleged that Gupta’s statement hurt the religious sentiments of devotees and amounted to an insult to religious beliefs. The court rejected the plea after considering the Delhi Police’s action taken report, which stated that no cognisable offence was made out against the Chief Minister. The controversy dates back to a government event at Kashmere Gate ISBT, where Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh were launched.

Why Was an FIR Sought Against Rekha Gupta?

The complaint was filed by Ram Niwas Sharma, who sought legal action against Gupta over remarks allegedly made on September 23, 2025. According to the complainant, while addressing government officials during the programme, Gupta reportedly said that Delhi government officials were like Hanuman and remembered their temporary powers only when their “tail catches fire”. Sharma alleged that the comparison was disrespectful towards Lord Hanuman and hurt the religious sentiments of devotees. He sought registration of an FIR under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

What Did Delhi Police Tell the Court?

In its action taken report, Delhi Police informed the court that no cognisable offence was made out against Gupta. Police said the complete video of the speech, when examined in its entirety, reflected appreciation for government employees and respect for Lord Hanuman. It also argued that the complainant had selectively quoted portions of the speech, allegedly removing the surrounding context.

What Did the Court Decide?

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts dismissed the plea, observing that the remarks appeared to be directed at government officials and their performance. The court said the material did not prima facie establish deliberate or malicious intent to insult religious beliefs, an essential requirement under Section 299 BNS. However, the complainant has been allowed to pursue his case by presenting evidence before the court. The matter has been listed for November 19 for examination of the complainant and witnesses, if any.

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