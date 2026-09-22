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Home > Regionals News > CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral

CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to Classes 6 to 8, covering 15.30 lakh students across 15,454 government and aided schools.

CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren. Image Credit: ANI
CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 14:54 IST

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, unveiled the extension of Tamil Nadu’s breakfast scheme for school children on Tuesday when he served food to and had meals along with children from a school in Chennai, an act that went viral on social media.

Scheme Extended for Classes 6 to 8

According to reports, the scheme is set to benefit around 15.30 lakh more children studying from classes 6 to 8 in about 15,454 government and state aided schools. Thus, the scope of the scheme has been extended from being limited only to primary school students to cover a wider range of age groups of students.

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CM Serves Food to and Eats Along with Children

Along with serving food to the children at Chennai school, Chief Minister Vijay himself joined them to have breakfast. After that, he entered into classrooms, interacted with many children and even listened to their problems.

Scheme Renamed After K. Kamaraj

The breakfast program which was earlier called ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ has now been rechristened ‘Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Breakfast Scheme’ after Vijay’s stint as Chief Minister in honor of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K. Kamaraj who played a very significant role in promoting school education in the state along with welfare programs for students.

Aims at Poor Children

Though the scheme was initially intended only for the primary students in government schools, the expansion of the scheme to include students in grades 6 to 8 will definitely help many students, especially from poor families. The government feels that by serving the students with a healthy breakfast, the students will attend classes regularly and also concentrate on studies without any hunger pangs disturbing them.

Improved Coordination Required Between the Departments

The Tamil Nadu government has instructed the officials to arrange for proper coordination between the Social Welfare Department, School Education Department, local bodies and the school administration for implementing the scheme effectively.

Also Read: Kanpur Woman, Mother Of 3 Kids, Abandons Husband, Flees To Delhi With Female Partner She Met On Instagram

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CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral

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CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral

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CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral

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CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral
CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral
CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral
CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral
CM Vijay Shares Breakfast With Schoolchildren As Tamil Nadu Expands Meal Scheme, Video Goes Viral

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