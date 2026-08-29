Cockfights Can’t be Legally Allowed in Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court

New Delhi: The Madras High Court has made it clear that cockfights cannot be legally allowed in the state of Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justice C.V. Karthikeyan and Justice R. Sakthivel said that making two roosters fight each other amounts to cruelty to animals. The court said such events are prohibited under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The court passed the order while allowing a review petition filed by the Thanjavur District Collector. It also considered an earlier Division Bench ruling in the case.

The High Court said that no tradition or public event can be used as a reason to allow cruelty against animals.

The administration cannot give permission for cockfighting events.

During the hearing, the court was told that two roosters are placed in a small arena and made to fight for entertainment.

The birds may be made aggressive before the fight.

They often suffer serious injuries, and sometimes one or both birds die.

The court was also informed that other illegal activities may take place at venues where such fights are organised.

The ruling has further clarified the legal position on cockfights in Tamil Nadu. The court noted that such events are also contrary to constitutional principles and earlier Supreme Court directions on preventing cruelty to animals.