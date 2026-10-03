College Girl Slapped, Pushed And Harassed In Muzaffarnagar; CCTV Catches Young Man Following Her Into Alley, Know What Happened Next

Police in Muzaffarnagar are trying to identify a young man after two videos surfaced showing him allegedly harassing a college student, pushing her and later slapping her in Budhana town. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday, when the student was heading to college with several other students. The accused, wearing a black shirt, allegedly began following her after she reached a small market in the Budhana police station area.

Muzaffarnagar police use videos to trace the accused

The footage has now become the main lead for police trying to establish the identity of the man. In one 13-second clip, the student, wearing a school uniform and carrying a backpack, is seen walking ahead with the young man. Several other female students are behind them.

The pair crosses the street and turns towards a closed shop and a cart. An elderly man in a white kurta-pyjama and jacket can be seen outside a shop on the left, talking to the shopkeeper or apparently making a transaction, while cardboard boxes filled with goods are stacked outside. The young man is then seen pushing the student.

Muzaffarnagar footage captures confrontation near a wall

Another clip shows the two walking through an alley, with a motorcycle parked nearby. They stop close to a wall and appear to argue. The student tries to prevent the young man from approaching her, but he grabs her hand and slaps her.

The two are then seen leaving the street on foot. The videos do not show what happened before or after the recorded moments, but police have begun working from the footage to identify the accused in the Muzaffarnagar case.

Muzaffarnagar officer says arrest will follow identification

As per reports, town in-charge Lalit Kasana said, “Information about the video has been received. Schools are closed today due to October 2nd, so further information was not available on Friday. Efforts are underway to identify the boy based on the video. The accused will be arrested soon.”

The Muzaffarnagar police said the Budhana police station has registered an FIR under relevant sections in connection with the case. “Further legal proceedings are underway,” police said.

Muzaffarnagar case remains under investigation

The search for the accused is continuing as police examine the videos to establish his identity. The incident occurred within the Budhana police station area, and further details were not available on Friday because schools were closed for October 2

Also Read: ‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery