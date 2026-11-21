An FIR has been registered against former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat at the Panbazar All Women’s Police Station in Guwahati over sexual assault allegations dating back to 2002. The complaint was filed by Indira Deori, also known as Jenny, from Sadiya in Assam’s Tinsukia district. She alleges that she was 16 when she was taken to Rawat’s residence in Dehradun on the promise of a job and sexually assaulted. She later gave birth to a son in June 2003.

Reportedly, the woman, now seeking justice after 23 years, has demanded that the case be reopened and a fresh DNA test conducted to establish whether Rawat is the biological father of her 23-year-old son.

FIR against Uttarakhand leader includes multiple legal provisions

According to Assam Police, the FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Mental Health Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Former Assam State Commission for Women member Nang Lucky Gogoi said the complaint also invokes several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per reports, these include Sections 376, 376(2)(b), 376(2)(e), 376C, 363, 366 and 366A for sexual assault and abduction; Sections 344, 346, 323 and 354 for wrongful confinement and physical assault; and Sections 170, 419, 193, 195A, 201, 506 (Part II) and 120B relating to impersonation, evidentiary tampering, intimidation and criminal conspiracy. Sections 83 of the Mental Health Act and 23 and 26 of the Juvenile Justice Act have also been mentioned.

Uttarakhand case draws political attention in Assam

Gogoi described the FIR as a significant development in Deori’s 23-year fight for justice and credited political support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Our daughters and women are no longer left defenceless as they once were. Whether in Assam or anywhere else in the country, the government stands beside them. This is the kind of leadership that inspires public trust, guarantees security, and upholds the ideals of justice,” she said.

According to reports, Gogoi also described the FIR as proof of decisive governance and the government’s commitment to protecting women across state boundaries.

The allegations against the former Uttarakhand minister are now part of a fresh police investigation. The woman is seeking a DNA test to establish the alleged paternity of her son.

(With inputs from ANI)

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