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Home > Regionals News > Congress Leader, Son Killed Near Home in Nadia: Why Is the Family Pointing Fingers at a Jailed TMC Leader?

Congress Leader, Son Killed Near Home in Nadia: Why Is the Family Pointing Fingers at a Jailed TMC Leader?

A Congress leader and his law student son were allegedly shot and attacked with sharp weapons near their home in Nadia. His family has alleged a politically motivated attack.

Congress Leader, Son Killed Near Home in Nadia: Why Is the Family Pointing Fingers at a Jailed TMC Leader?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 08:39 IST

A Congress leader and his son were allegedly killed in Nadia’s Nakashipara area on Saturday evening. The incident took place near the Bethua-Dohri rail gate, close to their home. According to local sources, Anisur Rahman and his son Abu Sufian were returning home from Bethua in a car. The attackers allegedly stopped their vehicle near the Nagadi rail gate and opened fire.

The family has claimed that the father and son were then attacked with sharp weapons. Initial reports said both died at the spot. Police from Nakashipara police station later reached the area and recovered the bodies.

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Attack Took Place Just 200 Metres From Home

The location of the attack has added to the shock in the area. A person who was present at the scene said, “The father and son were on their way home. This incident occurred in front of the railway gate. They were attacked so horribly just 200 meters from their home.”

Anisur Rahman was a known Congress leader in the Nakashipara area. He had held several organisational positions in the party over the years. His son, Abu Sufian, was studying law. According to the family, he was pursuing an LLB course in Kalyani.

Family Alleges Political Motive Behind Double Murder

The family has levelled serious allegations against local Trinamool Congress leader Jubbar Sheikh and his associates. They alleged that the attack was planned for political reasons. The family also claimed that some members of Jubbar Sheikh’s group could be involved, despite the Trinamool leader being in jail.

The family further alleged that Jubbar Sheikh and his followers had faced accusations of attacks in the past. However, these allegations have not been established. Police are investigating the claims and are trying to identify those responsible for the killings.

Sister-in-Law Says Son Was Also Targeted

The victim’s sister-in-law said Anisur was known for standing with people in the area.

“He worked for the Congress Party. He lived with everyone, standing with everyone. His enemies killed him out of jealousy. It’s not known why his son was also killed,” she said. Police are investigating the motive behind the double murder and whether more people were involved.

State Congress President Condemns Killing

West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar strongly condemned the killings. He called for a statewide black day on Sunday. He said, “Nadia Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his son Abu Sufian were shot dead today. We strongly condemn this incident.”

He added, “The Indian National Congress will continue its struggle against attempts to suppress the voices of minorities and the opposition in this state.” Following the killings, tension was reported in the area. A large police force has been deployed as the investigation continues.

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Congress Leader, Son Killed Near Home in Nadia: Why Is the Family Pointing Fingers at a Jailed TMC Leader?
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Congress Leader, Son Killed Near Home in Nadia: Why Is the Family Pointing Fingers at a Jailed TMC Leader?

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