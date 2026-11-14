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Home > Regionals News > Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu

Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court has issued notice on a plea against BC and MBC status for Christian converts, after counsel claimed Brahmins could get OBC quota via CSI.

Madras High Court issues notice on Christian OBC status (Image: X)
Madras High Court issues notice on Christian OBC status (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 13:00 IST

The Madras High Court has issued notice to the State government and the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission on a plea against Backward Class (BC) and Most Backward Class (MBC) status for Christian communities and converts, returnable in eight weeks. In Kodeeswaran Vs State, a Division Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi said, “We are therefore of the view that the petitioner has established a prima facie case that warrants deep constitutional scrutiny.”

Allegations of missing data, ignored expert advice and arbitrary classification raise serious doubts about the provisions, the Madras High Court added. It impleaded the TNPSC on its own motion.

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G Kodeeswaran, a Kallar and TNPSC applicant, says these communities lack empirical proof of backwardness. He argues even forward-caste people can get OBC status by joining the Church of South India through baptism.

Counsel’s claim startled the Madras High Court. “The petitioner’s counsel startled us by asserting that if a Brahmin gets converted and joins CSI denomination, he can enjoy OBC status as per the present statutory framework. If this assertion is true, then a serious re-think is certainly vindicated,” it said.

Commission reports and 1986 order cited in Madras High Court

The petition says the First Backward Classes Commission, headed by AN Sattanathan, declined to examine Christian claims, while the Second, headed by JA Ambashankar, found Christian converts from Backward Classes ineligible in 1985.

A February 1986 government order extended benefits to converts from Hindu Backward Class communities, the petitioner submitted. Scheduled Caste converts to Christianity are classified as Backward Classes, but converts from certain MBC keep MBC status, despite Scheduled Castes’ greater historical disadvantage.

Why OBC status is not permanent, says Madras High Court

The Madras High Court noted the petition raises serious constitutional questions on identifying backward classes and retaining communities in reservation lists. “There is nothing axiomatic or eternal about one’s OBC status. A clear case has to be made out for inclusion or retention in the OBC list,” it observed.

“Merely because some entities have enjoyed the privilege of reservation for a few decades, would that necessarily mean that the original inclusion was constitutionally justified? We answer in the negative,” it added. The government must show retention is justified. Advocate K Suresh represented the petitioner, Special Government Pleader M Kannan the State and Commission, and Advocate V Panneerselvam the TNPSC.

Also Read: Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines    

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Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu
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Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu

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Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu

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Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu
Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu
Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu
Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu
Convert To Christianity, Get OBC quota? Claim startles Madras High Court, Which Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu

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