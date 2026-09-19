LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video from Hyderabad’s Hafeezpet Railway Station shows a police officer allegedly beating and dragging a woman by her hair. Railway authorities have identified him and initiated action.

Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 10:22 IST

A video from Hyderabad’s Hafeezpet Railway Station has triggered criticism after a police personnel member was allegedly seen beating a woman with a baton and dragging her by her hair.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night. The video was later circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the conduct of the personnel.

You Might Be Interested In

In the footage, the uniformed personnel can be seen hitting the woman with a baton. He then appears to drag her by her hair. Another man is also seen pleading with the personnel during the incident.

Locals Claim Woman Misbehaved Before Incident

As per local reports, the woman was behaving badly and using abusive language prior to the confrontation. On the other hand, the manner in which the incident took place has also been criticised for the behaviour of the police officers involved. The demand has been made for an investigation into the incident and proper action to be taken against those responsible.

RPF Identifies Personnel Involved

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said the incident had been enquired into and the personnel involved were identified. According to the RPF, the person seen in the video was a Home Guard of the Telangana State Police who had been deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station.

The RPF said the Home Guard was repatriated to the Telangana Police department for “necessary disciplinary action.”

South Central Railway Responds

The South Central Railway has also issued a statement on Saturday following the viral video. According to the statement by SCR, the event was thoroughly investigated, and it came to their notice that the personnel in question was a Telangana State Police Home Guard stationed at the railway station.

According to the railway authorities, the police personnel was transferred back to Telangana State Police for further action. This video has created a lot of discussion on social media regarding the behaviour of police personnel in public places and the necessity of conducting an investigation.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Tags: hyderabad

RELATED News

Bengaluru: UK-Returned engineering Graduate Kidnaps, Kills 13-Year-Old Son Of Family Friend; Tells Cops He Was In Rs 3 Cr Debt

Police Seize DJ During Ganesh Visarjan, Minutes Later SP MP’s Car Is Attacked by Angry Crowd in Sant Kabir Nagar

IIT Bombay Student Found Dead After Being Caught Using ChatGPT In Exam

DUDU Polls: Delhi High Court Miffed at Violence, Violations of Election Rules; Warns of Stay on Results

Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

LATEST NEWS

Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?

Who is Pawan Sehrawat? Meet India’s New Flag-Bearer for Asian Games 2026 After Replacing Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Check Career, Record, Profile and More

Was Lucky Ali An Actor Before ‘O Sanam’ Fame? 7 Lesser-Known Facts About The Indipop Icon

Asian Games 2026: India’s Quimcy Dsouza Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat in Teqball Semis, to Compete for Bronze Medal on Sunday

DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Who Will Win As Delhi University Votes Are Counted?

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: When and Where to Watch Live in India, Check TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill: India Among 10 Nations Facing Up To 100% US Tariffs

50 Percent DA Hike For 8 Lakh Punjab Govt Employees, CM Bhagwant Mann Calls it Festive Gift

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 19: Quimcy Dsouza Starts Medal Hunt; Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat to Lead at Opening Ceremony

Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS