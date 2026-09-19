Cop Beats Woman With Baton, Drags Her by Hair at Hyderabad Railway Station: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video from Hyderabad’s Hafeezpet Railway Station has triggered criticism after a police personnel member was allegedly seen beating a woman with a baton and dragging her by her hair.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night. The video was later circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the conduct of the personnel.

In the footage, the uniformed personnel can be seen hitting the woman with a baton. He then appears to drag her by her hair. Another man is also seen pleading with the personnel during the incident.

Locals Claim Woman Misbehaved Before Incident

As per local reports, the woman was behaving badly and using abusive language prior to the confrontation. On the other hand, the manner in which the incident took place has also been criticised for the behaviour of the police officers involved. The demand has been made for an investigation into the incident and proper action to be taken against those responsible.

RPF Identifies Personnel Involved

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said the incident had been enquired into and the personnel involved were identified. According to the RPF, the person seen in the video was a Home Guard of the Telangana State Police who had been deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station.

The RPF said the Home Guard was repatriated to the Telangana Police department for “necessary disciplinary action.”

South Central Railway Responds

The South Central Railway has also issued a statement on Saturday following the viral video. According to the statement by SCR, the event was thoroughly investigated, and it came to their notice that the personnel in question was a Telangana State Police Home Guard stationed at the railway station.

According to the railway authorities, the police personnel was transferred back to Telangana State Police for further action. This video has created a lot of discussion on social media regarding the behaviour of police personnel in public places and the necessity of conducting an investigation.