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Home > Regionals News > Cops Vs Cops: Delhi Police Revolt Inside Headquarters, Refuse To Listen To IPS Officers Over Action Against Colleagues

Cops Vs Cops: Delhi Police Revolt Inside Headquarters, Refuse To Listen To IPS Officers Over Action Against Colleagues

Delhi Police personnel stage an unprecedented protest inside headquarters over ACP and inspector transfers, raise three demands and challenge senior officers.

Delhi Police Revolt Inside HQ Over Transfers, 3 Key Demands (Images: X)
Delhi Police Revolt Inside HQ Over Transfers, 3 Key Demands (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 08:03 IST

Delhi Police personnel staged an unprecedented protest inside the force’s headquarters in New Delhi after an ACP and an inspector were transferred to inactive units in East Delhi following pressure from lawyers. Calling the action unjustified, the protesting officers said it had damaged the morale and dignity of the force. What began as anger over the transfers soon turned into an open demonstration, with policemen from several districts gathering at the headquarters, raising slogans and refusing to listen to senior officers, including the Police Commissioner.

The situation intensified by noon as disgruntled personnel entered the headquarters and began raising slogans. ‘Police unity’ became a recurring call during the demonstration. Officers continued arriving in plainclothes, while a large number of women police personnel also joined the protest as the day progressed.

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How Delhi Police headquarters turned into a protest site

The unprecedented demonstration creat ed turmoil within the department. Heavy security arrangements were made around the headquarters, but senior officials appeared unable to control the situation. The protesting personnel demanded intervention from higher authorities and an end to what they described as unilateral action against their colleagues.

For the first time in Delhi Police’s history, the Police Commissioner and all Special Commissioners had to come together to hear the grievances of protesting personnel. Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other Special Commissioners sat on the stage at Adarsh Auditorium, where officers were invited to speak openly about their concerns. The auditorium quickly filled up as personnel from different districts continued to arrive.

Media personnel, however, were barred from entering the premises. Inside, policemen took turns expressing their anger, particularly against the lawyers. The protest continued despite the possibility of strict departmental action against those participating.

Three demands put forward by Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha

During a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, ACP Manasvi Vashishtha raised three key demands. First, the cases registered against the lawyers should not be withdrawn. Second, the name of the Bar Council member should not be removed from the case. Third, no legal or departmental action should be taken against police personnel who participated in Monday’s protest.

Taking responsibility for the demonstration, Vashishtha also made it clear that she was willing to face the consequences if the department decided to take action. She said, “If the police department is to take any more stringent action, including suspension, it should be taken only against me.”

Why Delhi Police personnel are openly challenging senior officers

The protest is being seen as another major instance of police personnel coming out openly to defend their rights and dignity. After the violence at the Tis Hazari Court complex, this is the second time Delhi Police personnel have directly protested outside their headquarters over such concerns.

The first round of discussions failed to resolve the matter. Following the meeting, police personnel walked out of the auditorium. However, shortly afterwards, information emerged that another round of talks was about to begin.

Despite being regarded as one of the country’s most disciplined police forces, the Delhi Police is facing an unusual internal crisis, with protesting personnel refusing to listen to any IPS officer, including the Police Commissioner. Their anger over the action against their colleagues has continued to grow, leaving senior officials struggling to find a way to resolve the standoff.

Also Read: 20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?    

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Cops Vs Cops: Delhi Police Revolt Inside Headquarters, Refuse To Listen To IPS Officers Over Action Against Colleagues
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Cops Vs Cops: Delhi Police Revolt Inside Headquarters, Refuse To Listen To IPS Officers Over Action Against Colleagues
Cops Vs Cops: Delhi Police Revolt Inside Headquarters, Refuse To Listen To IPS Officers Over Action Against Colleagues
Cops Vs Cops: Delhi Police Revolt Inside Headquarters, Refuse To Listen To IPS Officers Over Action Against Colleagues
Cops Vs Cops: Delhi Police Revolt Inside Headquarters, Refuse To Listen To IPS Officers Over Action Against Colleagues
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