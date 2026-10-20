‘Copy Must Be Furnished Immediately’: Punjab And Haryana High Court On Government Notices To Block Social Media Pages

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that social media users must receive a copy of the government’s order or intimation seeking to block their content immediately after it is sent to the platform. Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya held that keeping users unaware of the reasons for blocking violates the principles of natural justice and prevents them from challenging the action effectively. The ruling came in a petition filed by Haryana 24 News Network Private Limited after its Facebook page was blocked in India following a communication from the Haryana Police to Meta Platforms Inc. The Court also found that the police officer who issued the communication did not meet the minimum rank prescribed under the applicable rules and ordered the page to be restored.

Why Punjab and Haryana High Court found the blocking action illegal

Haryana 24 News Network Private Limited approached the Court after its Facebook page was blocked on August 21, 2026. The company argued that it had neither received prior notice nor been given a copy of the intimation sent to Meta under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act. It said this left it unaware of the reasons behind the action and the material used to justify blocking its page.

The State told the Court that one of the company’s directors was an accused in a criminal case and had allegedly posted videos and sent messages through the Facebook page to intimidate the victim and witnesses. Acting on this allegation, the Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Nagar, had issued an intimation directing Meta to disable access to the page.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court found that the communication had been issued by an officer who did not hold the rank required under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The rules require such intimations on behalf of the police administration to be issued by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), specifically authorised by the appropriate government. The Court held that the prescribed power could not be delegated to a lower-ranking officer when the rules expressly set a minimum rank. It consequently declared the intimation to be without jurisdiction.

Punjab and Haryana High Court says users must know why their content is blocked

The Court also examined whether the government was required to share its communication with the affected user. Justice Dahiya noted that the 2021 Rules do not expressly require authorities to notify a user before sending an intimation to an intermediary under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. However, the absence of an explicit requirement for advance notice does not allow authorities to keep the user unaware of the action taken against their content.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court held that the obligation to provide a copy of the intimation flows from the principles of natural justice, even if the rules do not specifically spell it out. The Court said the user must be informed when the communication is sent to the platform. “Accordingly, a copy of the intimation must be furnished to the user when it is sent to the intermediary,” the Court held.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision in Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd. v. Union of India (2023), the Court reiterated that the right to a fair hearing and the right against bias are primary principles of natural justice. It stressed that procedures established by law must be fair and reasonable. “Every procedure established by law has to be fair and reasonable, which can only be when it has not violated the basic tenets of natural justice, which includes the right to a fair hearing,” the Court observed.

Why Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected Meta’s grievance redressal route

The State argued that the company could approach Meta’s grievance redressal mechanism to seek restoration of its Facebook page. Rule 3(2) of the 2021 Rules provides a mechanism for users to raise grievances against intermediaries.

The Court rejected this argument, observing that an effective challenge to a blocking decision requires the affected user to know the grounds on which it was taken. A post-decisional hearing before the intermediary’s Grievance Officer would require the user to have access to the intimation, its contents and the material relied upon by the authorities.

In this case, the company had not received a copy of the communication from either the police or Meta. The Punjab and Haryana High Court held that without knowing the reasons for the blocking action, the company could not properly defend itself. Sending it to the grievance redressal mechanism without first providing this information would therefore be futile and would seriously impair its right to challenge the decision.

The Court held that the requirement to provide a copy of the intimation must be read into Rule 3(2), despite the absence of an express provision requiring the government to notify the affected user before contacting the intermediary.

Facebook page must be restored within 24 hours, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Court set aside the intimation dated August 21, 2026, issued by the Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Nagar. It directed the officer to instruct Meta to restore Haryana 24 News Network Private Limited’s Facebook page to its original status within 24 hours of receiving a certified copy of the order.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court also clarified what authorities must do if they seek to block the company’s content in the future. If the government finds that information or content on the Facebook page is prohibited by law and is being used for illegal activities, a copy of any intimation sent to the intermediary by the authorised officer must be furnished to the company immediately after it is sent.

The petition was accordingly disposed of. The ruling makes clear that blocking communications must be issued by officers who meet the prescribed legal requirements and that affected users must be given the information needed to challenge such action fairly.

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