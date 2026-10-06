‘Could Face Another 2012-Like Attack’: Senior UP IAS Rinku Rahi Writes to Governor Anandiben Patel, Demands Security

Senior IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi, who is currently posted as Joint Magistrate in Jalaun, has written to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressing concern over his safety. A letter has also been sent to the UP Director General of Police.

In his letter, Rahi claimed he was not being provided security by Orai Station House Officer. Based on the letter submitted by Rinku Rahi, Special Secretary to the Governor Shri Prakash Gupta wrote to the Director General of Police, directing him to provide adequate security arrangements and furnish a report in this regard.

In another letter to the Governor, Rinku Rahi said that sufficient security had not been provided to him and his family by Orai SHO Anand Kumar Singh.

The IAS has referred to an attack on him in Muzaffarnagar in 2009 and claimed he feared a similar attack. Due to lack of security, Rahi said, he was being forced to restrict his movement.

The IAS also requested that the complaint submitted on behalf of the Joint Magistrate and allegedly not considered by the SHO, be investigated as per the rules. He also demanded that action be taken against the Orai SHO. He also sought adequate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The officer wrote on X that his request, which had been forwarded to senior authorities, had been taken cognizance of and sent to the concerned officials for necessary action. He posted on X saying, “The request transmitted at a high level has been duly noted and forwarded to the relevant authorities for necessary action. The real test now is whether the bureaucracy directed to take action will ensure compliance with the instructions received from the highest level, or, as is their usual practice, simply toss it into the wastepaper basket.”