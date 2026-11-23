An LPG cylinder explosion at a councillor’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district left 23 people, including 13 children, with burn injuries on Sunday evening. The incident took place in Shantinagar locality of Orai around 6 pm, after a fire broke out in a domestic gas cylinder at the house of local councillor Mata Prasad. Nineteen people who suffered severe burns have been referred to Jhansi Medical College, while four others are receiving treatment at a hospital in Orai.

How the Uttar Pradesh cylinder explosion unfolded

Reportedly, according to Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat, the fire broke out unexpectedly in the LPG cylinder at Mata Prasad’s residence. Family members and people living nearby tried to put out the flames, but the cylinder exploded violently during their efforts.

The blast injured 23 people, including 13 children. The explosion caused burn injuries to those present at the spot, triggering an emergency response in the locality.

Uttar Pradesh police launch rescue and relief operations

After receiving information, police personnel and administrative officials rushed to the scene and began relief and rescue operations. The injured were taken to hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Police said 19 people with severe burn injuries were transported by ambulance to Jhansi Medical College for better treatment. The remaining four injured people are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Orai.

Investigation underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun

SP Suresh Chandra Rawat confirmed the casualties and said an investigation into the cylinder explosion was underway. Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident has left 23 people injured, with a large number of them being children. Further details of the investigation are awaited.

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