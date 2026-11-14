LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

The Court clarified the legal requirements under Section 7 while granting bail to an accused in an illegal firearm possession case.

The Bombay High Court has ruled that an unlicensed country-made pistol cannot automatically be classified as a ‘prohibited arm’ under the Arms Act, 1959, merely because it is dangerous.
The Bombay High Court has ruled that an unlicensed country-made pistol cannot automatically be classified as a ‘prohibited arm’ under the Arms Act, 1959, merely because it is dangerous.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 16:38 IST

The Bombay High Court has clarified that a country-made pistol cannot automatically be classified as a ‘prohibited arm’ under the Arms Act, 1959, simply because it is dangerous or unlicensed. The Court observed that such classification must meet the specific conditions laid down under Section 7 of the Act or fall within a category notified by the Central Government. The observation came while granting bail to an accused allegedly found carrying an unlicensed country-made pistol and live cartridges. The Court also examined the distinction between unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited arm under the law.

Police Allegedly Recover Pistol and Live Cartridges

According to the prosecution, the case began after a police team apprehended the applicant and a co-accused. During the search, officers allegedly recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a mobile phone from the applicant. A separate magazine containing two live cartridges, along with an iPhone, was allegedly recovered from the co-accused. The applicant argued that a country-made pistol does not automatically qualify as a prohibited arm under the Arms Act. The Court noted that the prosecution was not required to prove that the weapon had actually been fired for an allegation of unlawful possession to be considered.

You Might Be Interested In

Court Questions Earlier Classification of Weapon

The High Court observed that an earlier bail order had treated the country-made pistol as a prohibited arm merely because it was dangerous. It clarified that the statutory definition requires the weapon to possess specified characteristics or be covered by a notification issued by the Central Government. Thus, the nature of the weapon alone cannot determine whether it falls under the category of prohibited arms.

Court Clarifies Punishment Under Arms Act

The Court also addressed the applicant’s argument that unlawful possession carried a maximum punishment of five years. It noted that Section 25(1B)(a) provides imprisonment ranging from two to five years for possession in violation of Section 3. However, the Court cautioned that the prosecution had also alleged possession for sale. Such an allegation could attract the separate and more severe punishment under Section 25(1) for contravention of Section 5. The ruling highlights the importance of distinguishing between different firearm-related offences under the Arms Act.
Also Read: Watch Video: Australian PM’s ‘Because Of Your D**k?’ Joke Lands Him In Trouble, Climate Minister Fires Back; What Did They Say?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act
Tags: Arms Act 1959Bombay High CourtBombay High Court bail orderCountry-made pistolFirearm laws in Indiahome-hero-pos-5Illegal firearm possessionProhibited armsSection 25 Arms ActSection 7 Arms ActUnlicensed pistol

RELATED News

Should 16-Year-Olds Be Tried as Adults? Kerala High Court Sparks Major Debate

Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia

8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?

A Mother Fights For Life, Her Class 9 Son Dies Hours After Allegedly Stabbing Her In Guwahati: What Happened Inside Their Home?

LATEST NEWS

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

Who Owns Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa? Family Property Dispute Erupts As Actor’s Sister-In-Law Ramola Challenges 33-Year-Old Gift Deed In Jaya’s Name

WATCH VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Controls His Entire Home With Voice Commands, Builds Iron Man’s ‘Jarvis’ In Real Life That Works Without Internet

Prateek Group: A Legacy of Trust, A New Vision of Fine Living

A Mother Fights For Life, Her Class 9 Son Dies Hours After Allegedly Stabbing Her In Guwahati: What Happened Inside Their Home?

Man Gives Lift To Woman In Delhi’s Burari, Takes Her To Vacant Plot; She Objects To His Advances, What Happened Next?

Delhi Court Rejects Bail To Parliament Attack Accused For 2nd Time; ‘Wanted To Create Terror-Like Situation’ – What Was The Plan?

No Marathi Dub For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Sparks Language Row; NCP Leader Questions Makers, Demands Statewide Re-Release

BCCI Under-19 Team Selection, Then Tragedy! 17-Year-Old Girl Cricketer Found Dead; Two Men Accused of Harassment – What Led To Her Death?

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act
Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act
Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act
Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act
Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

QUICK LINKS