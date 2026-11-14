Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

The Bombay High Court has clarified that a country-made pistol cannot automatically be classified as a ‘prohibited arm’ under the Arms Act, 1959, simply because it is dangerous or unlicensed. The Court observed that such classification must meet the specific conditions laid down under Section 7 of the Act or fall within a category notified by the Central Government. The observation came while granting bail to an accused allegedly found carrying an unlicensed country-made pistol and live cartridges. The Court also examined the distinction between unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited arm under the law.

Police Allegedly Recover Pistol and Live Cartridges

According to the prosecution, the case began after a police team apprehended the applicant and a co-accused. During the search, officers allegedly recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a mobile phone from the applicant. A separate magazine containing two live cartridges, along with an iPhone, was allegedly recovered from the co-accused. The applicant argued that a country-made pistol does not automatically qualify as a prohibited arm under the Arms Act. The Court noted that the prosecution was not required to prove that the weapon had actually been fired for an allegation of unlawful possession to be considered.

Court Questions Earlier Classification of Weapon

The High Court observed that an earlier bail order had treated the country-made pistol as a prohibited arm merely because it was dangerous. It clarified that the statutory definition requires the weapon to possess specified characteristics or be covered by a notification issued by the Central Government. Thus, the nature of the weapon alone cannot determine whether it falls under the category of prohibited arms.

Court Clarifies Punishment Under Arms Act

The Court also addressed the applicant’s argument that unlawful possession carried a maximum punishment of five years. It noted that Section 25(1B)(a) provides imprisonment ranging from two to five years for possession in violation of Section 3. However, the Court cautioned that the prosecution had also alleged possession for sale. Such an allegation could attract the separate and more severe punishment under Section 25(1) for contravention of Section 5. The ruling highlights the importance of distinguishing between different firearm-related offences under the Arms Act.

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