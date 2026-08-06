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Home > Regionals News > Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar

Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar

Three members of a family were injured after bike-borne attackers opened fire outside a Shiva temple during Kanwar festivities. Loud music and firecrackers delayed the discovery of the shooting.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 15:07 IST

The horrifying incident of a shooting at the Shiva temple in Dayanand Colony, Model Town, Hisar, Haryana, left three members of the same family injured late Wednesday night. Two criminals who were traveling in a bike opened fire outside the Shiva temple. The victims were rushed to Jindal Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Three Family Members Injured in Late-Night Shooting

The injured victims have been named as Govind, his wife Nisha, and their 13-year-old niece Gunu, who reside in Sector 13. As per reports by the family members, they were with their nephews in the Shiva temple. They had gone there with their nephews to join the Kanwar procession. The family had gathered to pray during the ritual of Sawan when the attack happened.

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The criminals reached the area on a bike and halted near the grocery shop. They started firing towards the family. Govind sustained gunshot wounds in his waist. Nisha and Gunu sustained pellet injuries in their hand and chest, respectively.

Loud DJ, Drums and Firecrackers Masked Gunshots

The firing initially went unnoticed because the area was filled with loud sounds from religious celebrations. A shopkeeper near the spot stated that at the time of the shot, drums were being played outside the temple. On the other side, a DJ was playing on the main road. Apart from this, firecrackers were also being burst. Due to this noise, the bullets were not heard.

He also mentioned that after some time, when the police came for investigation, it was found that bullets had been fired. Three to four empty shells were recovered from outside my shop. The loud music and crackers created confusion, allowing the attackers to flee before anyone realised what had happened.

Family Had Gathered Before Kanwar Rituals

Gautam, a relative of the injured, said his brother Govind works at Jindal Factory. He explained that Govind’s three nephews, Sagar, Sumit and Shubham, were preparing to receive the Kanwar during the Sawan month.

Before leaving, the family planned to offer prayers at the Shiva temple. The family had come to the temple with my nephews for this. Around 9:15 pm, my brother Govind, his wife Nisha, and my daughter Gunu were standing outside the temple. At that time, two young men arrived on a motorcycle. He further said that the attackers stopped outside a nearby grocery store and fired multiple rounds before escaping.

Police Begin Investigation

The police force at the Urban Estate police station arrived promptly after being informed about the occurrence. The police investigated the scene of the crime and collected evidence such as empty shells of bullets. It is now incumbent on the investigators to trace the attackers and ascertain their motive for shooting at that particular point in time. Surveillance footage from the surrounding shops and streets will also prove important in the process of investigation.

This occurrence has once again brought to light concerns regarding the safety of people attending such crowded religious ceremonies where noise becomes an issue.

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Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar
Tags: haryana

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Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar

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Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar
Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar
Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar
Couple, 12-Year-Old Girl Among Injured After Gunmen Open Fire on Kanwariyas in Haryana’s Hisar

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