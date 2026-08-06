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Home > Regionals News > Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment

Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment

A Gwalior court penalized a Station House Officer for ignoring dress code orders, ordering him to stand in the dock until evening in plain clothes.

Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 20:55 IST

In an unusual display of judicial strictness, a Gwalior court penalized a Station House Officer (SHO) for appearing in his official police uniform, directly violating a specific court directive. After expressing strong displeasure, the presiding judge ordered the officer to change into civilian attire and subsequently required him to remain standing in the courtroom dock until the end of the day’s proceedings.

Disregard for Judicial Directives

Special Judge Sunil Dandotia had summoned Police Station In-charge Ravindra Kumar to appear in person regarding a pending case. The court’s summons included a clear, explicit instruction: the officer was to appear in court in plain clothes rather than his official police uniform. Despite this mandate, Inspector Kumar arrived at the court on Wednesday wearing his uniform. The court viewed this as a deliberate act of non-compliance and immediately reprimanded the officer. During the proceedings, Judge Dandotia issued a sharp rebuke, questioning the officer’s professional conduct: “If you were to be sent to jail right now, would you expect to go in your uniform?” The court emphasized that judicial orders are not suggestions and must be followed precisely by all state officials.

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Standing in the Witness box till Evening

Upon his return in plain clothes, the judge ordered him to remain standing in the witness box for the duration of the court session, which lasted until late in the evening. Throughout the remainder of the day, the officer remained present in the dock, repeatedly attempting to offer explanations and clarify the circumstances behind his initial lapse in judgment.

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Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment
Tags: Gwalior courtJudge Sunil Dandotiamadhya pradesh policepolice dress code violationRavindra Kumar SHOSHO uniform controversy

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Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment

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Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment
Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment
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Courtroom Drama in MP’s Gwalior: SHO Appears In Uniform Despite Court Order, Then Given Child-Like Punishment

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