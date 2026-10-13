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Home > Regionals News > Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests

Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her maternal cousin and his friend in Uttar Pradesh on October 4. A court has ordered DNA tests, with blood samples from both accused sent to a forensic laboratory in Agra.

14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity
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Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 20:53 IST

A court has ordered DNA testing of two men accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh, with their blood samples collected on Monday and sent to a forensic laboratory in Agra under police security. The test results are expected to serve as key scientific evidence in the case.

Two men involved in a sexual assault case of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh. The court has ordered DNA testing with their blood samples collected on Monday and sent to a forensic lab in Agra under police security. 

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Minor Allegedly Taken to Isolated Spot on Motorcycle

According to the complaint, the incident took place on October 4. The girl, a resident of a locality in the area, was allegedly taken by her maternal cousin on a motorcycle to an isolated spot around 500 metres from her home. The complaint alleges that the cousin and his friend sexually assaulted the minor at the location.

Following a complaint filed by the girl’s father, police arrested both accused and sent them to jail. The investigation subsequently moved towards collecting scientific evidence to establish the facts of the case.

Court Approves DNA Test of Both Accused

As part of the investigation, police approached the court seeking permission to conduct DNA tests on the two accused. The court granted the application and summoned both men on Monday for the procedure. A medical team then collected blood samples from both accused for DNA analysis. The samples were collected as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

Samples Sent to Agra Under Police Security

After collection, the blood samples were sent to a forensic laboratory in Agra under police protection for examination. The DNA analysis is expected to help investigators assess the available scientific evidence and support the prosecution’s case, subject to the findings of the report.

DNA Report to Be Key Scientific Evidence in Trial

Ravi Tyagi, the investigating officer and station house officer of Uttar police station, confirmed that samples from both accused had been sent to the forensic laboratory in Agra for testing. He said the DNA report would serve as important scientific evidence during the prosecution of the case.

The report is now an important part of the ongoing investigation. Its findings may help the prosecution present scientific evidence before the court as the legal proceedings continue.

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Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests
Tags: Agra forensic labcourt orders DNA testcousin accused of rapeDNA test of accusedminor girl sexual assaultUP crime newsUP minor rape caseUttar Pradesh crime news

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Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests

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Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests
Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests
Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests
Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests
Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests

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