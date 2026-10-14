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Home > Regionals News > Covered Her Mouth, Lay Atop Her In A Hut At Night: Patna High Court Says No Medical Proof Means No Rape

Covered Her Mouth, Lay Atop Her In A Hut At Night: Patna High Court Says No Medical Proof Means No Rape

Patna High Court reduced a man’s rape conviction to indecent assault, citing no medical or material proof. Justice Sandeep Kumar fined him Rs 25,000.

Patna High Court cut a rape conviction to indecent assault. (Image: X)
Patna High Court cut a rape conviction to indecent assault. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 12:16 IST

The Patna High Court has cut a man’s rape conviction down to indecent assault. It said the woman’s claim that he lay on top of her in her hut at night had no medical or material proof behind it. Justice Sandeep Kumar, sitting as a single-judge bench, passed the verdict on October 8 and partly allowed the criminal appeal filed by Mohammad Ainul Haq. The judgement became public on Tuesday.

Even if the woman’s testimony is fully accepted, the Patna High Court held, the evidence shows only criminal trespass and assault. It does not show rape.

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Why the Patna High Court found no case of rape

At the trial, every witness except the woman turned hostile. The prosecution brought no medical evidence, such as bruises or injuries. It also had no material evidence, such as torn or disarranged clothes, to back up her allegation.

Justice Kumar relied on two Supreme Court rulings, Aman Kumar vs State of Haryana (2004) and Rupan Deol Bajaj vs KPS Gill (1995), to reach his view.

What the Patna High Court heard about the night of February 8, 2010

The prosecution said Haq entered the woman’s hut around 10pm on Feb 8, 2010. He covered her mouth and mounted her body “with evil intentions”.

When he removed his hand, she raised an alarm. Around 10–15 villagers came running, including her immediate neighbour, who caught him.

How the Patna High Court changed the Begusarai verdict

A Begusarai trial court had convicted Haq on July 29, 2013, of raping a widow. It sentenced him to four years in prison and a fine. The Patna High Court modified that verdict.

Haq is now held guilty of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, which he must pay to the woman within three weeks.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Says No To Annual Ramlila At Chintoo Park Despite 53-Year Tradition, Cites Environmental Concerns    

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Covered Her Mouth, Lay Atop Her In A Hut At Night: Patna High Court Says No Medical Proof Means No Rape

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Covered Her Mouth, Lay Atop Her In A Hut At Night: Patna High Court Says No Medical Proof Means No Rape
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