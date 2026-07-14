COVID-19 Returns To Andhra Pradesh? Genome Sequencing Ordered After 2 Deaths, 8 Active Cases

Fresh COVID-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh have put the state health department on alert after two patients died and eight active cases were detected in YSR Kadapa district within weeks. The sudden rise has prompted authorities to strengthen surveillance, expand testing and activate emergency response measures to stop the virus from spreading further. While officials have urged people not to panic, hospitals across the state have been asked to stay prepared as samples are being analysed to determine whether a new variant is circulating.

Reportedly, the latest fatalities involved a 52-year-old man from Rajampet in Kadapa, who developed fever and cough, tested positive for COVID-19 and later died while undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. In another case, a 43-year-old man from Kadapa was admitted to the Government General Hospital with health complications, tested positive during treatment and later died in the hospital’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

Andhra Pradesh health teams expand testing as fresh infections emerge

Apart from the two deaths, a 25-year-old medical student from Kadapa Medical College has also tested positive and is currently recovering in home isolation. Following the new cases, the Health Department rushed special rapid response teams to affected areas in Andhra Pradesh to begin field surveillance and identify possible contacts.

As per reports, officials collected samples from around 40 people living in the affected localities. Of these, 18 have tested negative, while the remaining reports are still awaited. During a recent Zilla Parishad meeting, district health officials confirmed that Andhra Pradesh currently has eight active COVID-19 cases in Kadapa district. Samples from positive patients have also been sent to a laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing to identify the virus variant and study how it may be spreading.

Andhra Pradesh government orders masks, isolation and stricter monitoring

After reviewing the situation, Andhra Pradesh District In-Charge Minister Savitha instructed officials to act quickly to prevent any further spread. During a telephonic review with District Collector CH Sridhar and District Medical and Health Officer Ravi Babu, she directed authorities to strictly enforce COVID-19 safety measures in localities where infections have been reported.

Reports say that the minister ordered officials to make masks compulsory in crowded places, including hospitals and other public spaces. She also asked health workers to identify people showing symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulty at the earliest and move them to isolation facilities whenever required.

Andhra Pradesh issues statewide preparedness alert as hospitals gear up

Sanitation drives have also been intensified in affected areas, with bleaching and cleaning work already underway. The minister further instructed officials to immediately test family members of infected patients. Those found positive should be shifted to isolation wards, while others should remain under home isolation and regular monitoring.

As per reports, after the Kadapa cases, the state government of Andhra Pradesh has issued an all-out warning for COVID-19. It is mandatory that the districts should enhance their surveillance, testing, and other systems for containment. The hospitals in Andhra Pradesh have been instructed to make isolation wards available with enough bed and medical facility in case any patients are detected with the virus. Despite the plea not to panic, they have suggested citizens to take precautions such as hygiene and wearing face masks when out in public.

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