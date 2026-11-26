One suspected cow smuggler was killed and three others were injured after a Maruti Ertiga they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck while allegedly fleeing from police on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh district of Haryana early on Wednesday.

One of the two cattle being transported in the vehicle was also killed in the accident. According to police, the accident took place around 5.30 am in under the limits of Mohammadpur Ahir police station. Four alleged cow smugglers were reportedly unloading a cow at Dhulawat when the CIA Nuh team received information about their activities and began pursuing them.

Witnessing the police approaching, the accused allegedly drove the Ertiga on the wrong side of the expressway towards Manesar in an attempt to escape. The vehicle then collided with an oncoming Eicher truck near Goyla village. The impact was so severe that all four occupants of the Ertiga sustained injuries.

One Killed, three injured in collision

The deceased has been identified as Mustafa, son of Mormal, a resident of Palla. Akhlaq, son of Asgar, also from Palla, is undergoing treatment at New Era Hospital in Padheni. The other two injured men, identified as Asif, son of Jumma, a resident of Palla, and Iqbal, a resident of Manaki, have been admitted to Global Hospital in Tawadu. Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said two cattle were packed inside the Ertiga at the time of the accident. One of the animals died in the collision, while the other survived.

Cases to be filed against all four accused

Police said a case is being registered against all four accused at Mohammadpur Ahir police station. According to the police spokesperson, Mustafa had previously been named in two cases related to alleged cow smuggling and attacks on police.