Cow Trapped Under Doctor’s Scorpio, Mob Attack Follows: Here’s What Happened in Badaun

A new video has surfaced following the death of a cow in Badaun’s Myau area. The animal was hit by a Scorpio driven by a government doctor. The footage shows Dr Rahul Siddharth, Medical Officer In-Charge (MOIC) of Usawan Community Health Centre, sitting in the driver’s seat. The cow can be seen trapped under the SUV.

Several locals gathered at the spot and tried to rescue the animal. They lifted one side of the Scorpio to pull the cow out. At one point, the SUV appeared close to overturning during the rescue effort. The cow was eventually pulled out but later died.

Angry Mob Attacks Doctor After Cow’s Death

The incident soon turned violent. An angry mob allegedly assaulted Siddharth and vandalised his Scorpio. Police later reached the spot and rescued the doctor. Villagers had accused Siddharth of driving under the influence of alcohol. However, a medico-legal examination reportedly found no alcohol in his system.

Siddharth had been on medical leave since May. He returned to duty on Tuesday and completed his joining formalities before the Chief Medical Officer. He was then travelling to Usawan CHC when the accident happened near Myau at around 2 pm. Police said the cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle.

In UP’s Badaun, a cow died following an accident with an SUV being driven by government doctor Rahul Siddharth. An angry mob assualted the doctor and vandalised Siddharth’s SUV before he was rescued by the local police. pic.twitter.com/hW1irbfReG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 12, 2026

Why Cow’s Death And No Post-Mortem Raise Questions

The cow’s body was buried without a post-mortem examination. This has raised questions about the handling of the case. A post-mortem could have helped determine the exact cause of death and establish the nature of the injuries suffered by the animal.

Meanwhile, police have initiated preventive action against four people for allegedly disturbing peace. Station House Officer Madhav Singh Bisht said no complaint has been received from the doctor so far.

PFA president Vikendra Sharma called the police action “one-sided”. He also demanded an impartial probe into the entire incident, including the cow’s death.