Cow Was Bitten By Rabid Dog; More Than 400 People Drank Its Milk During Durga Puja In Uttar Pradesh – What Happened After?

Around 450 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district have received anti-rabies vaccines after consuming charanamrit made from a cow’s milk during Durga Puja. The precautionary vaccinations were arranged after the cow fell ill, began behaving abnormally and died amid suspicions that it had been bitten by a stray dog. The incident in Dadi Khas village has also raised concerns in neighbouring Govindpur, as the cow’s milk had been supplied to two shops and several households.

How the Uttar Pradesh vaccination drive was organised

As per reports, the health department held a vaccination camp in Dadi Khas village, under Gola block, on Wednesday. Around 50 people had received vaccines at a community health centre (CHC) on Tuesday, while another 400 were vaccinated during Wednesday’s camp.

A team led by pharmacist Siddharth Singh reached the village to administer the shots. Arshad, Sonu Srivastava, Priyanka and Ankita were among the team members who helped carry out the drive in Uttar Pradesh.

Cow’s death triggers concern in Uttar Pradesh village

Reports say that the cow’s owner, Navami Yadav, said the animal had been unwell for one or two days before its condition worsened on Tuesday. He consulted private veterinarians Bechan Singh and Hardev Yadav, along with a doctor at the Dadi Khas veterinary hospital.

The veterinarians suspected the cow might have been bitten by a dog. According to Yadav, the animal later started behaving abnormally and barking before dying on Tuesday evening. Devotees who had consumed the charanamrit during Durga Puja then sought vaccination as a precaution.

Uttar Pradesh health officials issue safety advice

Amarendra Thakur, the CHC in-charge, advised those concerned to consult medical professionals to determine whether vaccination was necessary and follow the prescribed schedule. As per reports, he said the health centre would ensure vaccines were available on time. He also urged people to boil milk thoroughly before drinking it and avoid consuming it raw.

Rabies concerns in Uttar Pradesh: What doctors say

Reports say that Veterinarian Siddiqui, posted in Dadi, said the cow’s symptoms raised suspicion of rabies, but symptoms alone could not confirm the disease. A veterinary assessment and appropriate testing were needed to establish the cause.

He added that drinking milk alone is not an established route of rabies transmission. However, anyone concerned about possible exposure to saliva or other potentially infectious material should promptly seek medical assessment to determine whether post-exposure prophylaxis is needed.

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