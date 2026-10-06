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Home > Regionals News > ‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened

‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened

Swatantra Bhardwaj has been granted regular bail by a Delhi court in the Jantar Mantar assault case involving the father of a student-activist.

Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Regular Bail In Jantar Mantar Case (Image: X)
Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Regular Bail In Jantar Mantar Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:49 IST

Right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was granted regular bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday in a case linked to the alleged assault of the father of a student-activist during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar in July. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court passed the order. Bhardwaj had earlier received interim bail for three weeks, during which the court said it would observe his conduct before deciding his regular bail plea.

Bhardwaj was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on September 5. He faces allegations of assault and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A separate FIR against him has also been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

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Swatantra Bhardwaj case began with assault allegations at Jantar Mantar

The first FIR initially invoked only Sections 115(2), relating to causing simple hurt, and 126(2), relating to wrongful restraint, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case took a turn after Bhardwaj allegedly posted on social media that he had “cracked the skull” of the girl’s father and claimed police had detained him only for a few hours.

Following a protest by CJP leaders, the girl and her father at the Parliament Street police station, more serious charges were added. Bhardwaj was subsequently arrested. He later approached the Delhi High Court with a habeas corpus petition seeking to have his arrest declared illegal, but the court rejected the plea.

Swatantra Bhardwaj defence says complainant attacked him first

During the interim-bail hearings, advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma, appearing for Bhardwaj, argued that the Delhi Police had arrested his client for political reasons. Sharma also claimed that it was the complainant who attacked Bhardwaj and said a video showed the alleged attack.

According to Sharma, the Delhi Police had taken no action against the complainant despite the video. Advocates Umesh Sharma, Chhaya Sharma, Neeraj Chauhan, Nishant Choudhary and Naveen Sharma represented Swatantra Bhardwaj.

Swatantra Bhardwaj faces counter-allegations over casteist slurs

Advocate Swati Khanna, appearing for the complainant, opposed the defence claims. She alleged that Bhardwaj used casteist slurs against the complainant and said he had himself admitted in a video that he attacked the man.

Swati Khanna appeared with advocates Mohd Yasin, Omar Hoda, Rishav Ranjan, Ayesha Khan and Rishabh Singh for the complainant. Advocate Santosh Kumar represented the State. The court’s decision on Tuesday now gives Swatantra Bhardwaj regular bail in the assault case.

Also Read: Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?    

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‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened
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‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened

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‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened

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‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened
‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened
‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened
‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened
‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened

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