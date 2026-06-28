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Home > Regionals News > Petrol Bomb, Knife Attack, Kidnapping: Man Burnt Alive After Car Explodes in Karnataka

Petrol Bomb, Knife Attack, Kidnapping: Man Burnt Alive After Car Explodes in Karnataka

A 30-year-old man was burnt alive after a car exploded on a highway in Karnataka's Tumakuru district. Police said the incident followed an alleged kidnapping, knife attack and petrol bomb threats during a relationship dispute. The woman escaped moments before the blast, and police are investigating the case.

Man Burnt Alive After Car Explodes in Karnataka. Photo: AI
Man Burnt Alive After Car Explodes in Karnataka. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 08:25 IST

A disturbing incident came to light in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, where a 30 year old man was burned alive after a car exploded on National Highway-48. Police said this happened after an alleged kidnapping, a knife attack, and threats that involved a petrol bomb during an ongoing relationship dispute. The woman managed to jump out of the moving car a few moments before the explosion while the man died on the spot. Police have now started an investigation, and they are also examining bomb-like materials that were recovered from the vehicle. 

Man Burnt Alive After Car Explodes in Karnataka 

A 30 year old man was burned alive after a car exploded and then caught fire near Johihalli in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Friday. The person, identified as Nagendra from Ankola was travelling along with a woman called Ramya and the car driver Praveen from Bengaluru to Ankola when the incident occurred on National Highway-48, 

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Ramya and the driver got injuries and were shifted to the Tumakuru District Hospital for treatment. 

Police suspect that there were explosive materials inside the vehicle which could have caused the blast. Because of the explosion, there was also a traffic snarl of over a kilometer on the highway. 

People were stuck for a long period of time as the traffic showed a slow moment. The Kallambella police reached the spot and have begun an investigation into the case. 

What Really Happened? 

According to police, Nagendra and Ramya were in a relationship but things had been getting words for the last few days. Ramya who lives in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar and works as an OT Technician at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, reportedly blocked Nagendra’s phone number. 

Police said Nagednra allegedly went to Ramya’s rented room on Friday morning then they both got into an argument. He also allegedly threatened one of her friends who tried to stop them. 

After that, Ramya’s parents lodged a kidnapping complaint at the Jayanagar Police station saying Nagendra forcibly took her from Jayanagar in a yellow-board cab and was driving towards Ankola. 

During the journey, Nagendra allegedly kept talking and arguing with Ramya and threatened to kill her and then end his own life too. Police also said he showed her a petrol bomb and threatened to blow up the vehicle. Near Jogihalli in Sira taluk, he allegedly attacked Ramya with a knife inside the car. 

The driver then stopped the vehicle right away, which gave Ramya a chance to unlock the door and jump out of the car. A few moments later, the car exploded and caught fire and Nagendra died on the spot. 

Police are currently conducting an investigation.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Foil Plot To Kill 30,000 Muharram Procession Participants; 14,900 Poison Capsules Seized 

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Petrol Bomb, Knife Attack, Kidnapping: Man Burnt Alive After Car Explodes in Karnataka
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