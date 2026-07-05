Man Pushes 55-Year-Old Woman into Telangana Well, Attempts to Rob and Kill Her | Watch

A 55-year-old woman from Telangana’s Karimnagar district allegedly made it through for nearly 21 hours after she was reportedly robbed and then pushed into a far-off agricultural well by someone. Police said the accused believed she may be able to recognize him, so he supposedly moved to end her life once he took her valuables. Her rescue, in turn, helped the police trace and nab a 21-year-old student. He’s now said to be involved in planning the robbery, aiming to clear debts around ₹4 lakh, which he had apparently built up through online gambling and wagering. Investigators further said the case began as a simple robbery angle, but later it changed and became an attempted murder probe.

What Really Happened

Police said the case first started as a missing person complaint after 55-year-old Tangarala Lakshmi, a daily wage worker, did not come back home on July 1.

“On the first night, we received only a missing case report. Her son lodged a complaint saying his mother, a daily wage worker, had not returned home. At that stage, there was no suspicion against anyone, so we registered a normal missing complaint,” Karimnagar Police Commissioner Ghaus Alam said.

21 Hours Inside a Well And She Survived…🚨 In Karimnagar, Telangana, a 21-year-old student allegedly burdened with online gambling debt kidnapped a 55-year-old woman robbed her gold and threw her into a deep well. He even cut the rope she was clinging to.

Miraculously, she… pic.twitter.com/qnwIuWNzZp — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) July 5, 2026

Then the next morning, the investigation took a bigger turn when cops got a Dial-100 call from the outskirts of Nustulapur village. Villagers had already found and rescued Lakshmi from a deep agricultural well.

Woman lured with job offer

After she was rescued, Lakshmi told police that some unknown man approached her, and offered her a job at his farm. He first booked a Rapido bike and took her towards Thimmapur village. However, because there were CCTV cameras and people around, later he shifted her onto his own motorcycle, and drove her along a deserted road near Nustulapur village,

Police said the accused then threatened Lakshmi and robbed her of around 5 grams of gold jewellery, 20 grams of silver anklets and also some cash. Investigators believe that he then pushed her into the well, since he feared she might still be able to identify him if she survived.

How Woman Survived For 21 Hours in the Well

Police said the accused pushed Lakshmi into the well, assuming she wouldn’t make it. In the beginning, she still managed to stay afloat by gripping a rope inside the well. But investigators say the accused noticed she was holding on to that rope and, allegedly, cut it.

“Even after pushing her into the well, he noticed she was holding onto a rope and deliberately cut it. This shows his clear intention to kill,” the Commissioner added.

Even so Lakshmi survived. She apparently knew how to swim and then she reached a cable connected to a motor pipeline and held onto it through the night, until villagers pulled her out early the next morning.

“She remained inside the well for almost 20 to 21 hours. Because the area was completely isolated, nobody heard her cries until the next morning when local farmers rescued her,” Ghaus Alam said.

After the rescue, police set up a special investigation team and went on to track down the accused using Rapido booking records, CCTV footage and mobile phone data.

“We examined the Rapido rider, verified technical evidence and CCTV footage, and successfully identified and arrested the accused. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” the Commissioner said.

During the probe, police also came across that the stolen gold jewellery had been handed over to a local jeweller. That jeweller has now been arrested too, for allegedly dealing in stolen property.

Who Was Accused?

Police said the accused is 21-year-old Dhamma Dinesh Reddy. As per the investigators, he had gone into debt of around ₹4 lakh after losing money on online gambling, betting apps and also taking loans.

Police have arrested Reddy and then presented him before the court. After this the other legal steps in the case are underway now.

Also Read: PoK Man Crosses Into Kashmir To Visit Girl He Met Online; Sent Back Home By Indian Army