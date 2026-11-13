‘Criminal Law Moves Fast For Poor…’: Madras High Court Questions Delay In SP Velumani Corruption Case; Centre Clears 2 IAS Officers’ Prosecution

The Central Government has granted sanction to prosecute two IAS officers, KS Kandasamy and K Vijaya Karthikeyan, in connection with the tender irregularities case involving former Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani. The development was brought to the Madras High Court during a hearing before Justice Anand Venkatesh, where the court was informed that the investigating agency would now act on the sanction, proceed with its investigation against the officers and file a final report. Taking note of the development, the judge made sharp oral observations about the delay in taking action against influential people, remarking that criminal law in India often moves quickly against the poor but requires repeated intervention when powerful individuals are involved.

Madras High Court questions delay in action against influential accused

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Arappor Ayakkam over delays in proceedings against Velumani and three IAS officers in the tender irregularities case. Velumani, who served as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Municipal Administration, is accused of abusing his official position by favouring relatives and close associates while awarding road construction tenders in the Chennai Corporation and Coimbatore Municipal Corporation.

Commenting on the prolonged proceedings, Justice Venkatesh said, “Classic case of how criminal law works in this country. See how much effort has been put in by so many people. Things move fast for poor people. But for influential people, we have to push and push, and ultimately we are here.”

Madras High Court had earlier directed DVAC to file final report

The case originated from a complaint filed by Arappor Ayakkam with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). Following a preliminary enquiry, the DVAC received sanction to register a regular FIR. The case invoked Sections 120B read with Sections 420 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 13(2) read with Sections 13(1)(c) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

When some companies approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR against them, the court rejected their plea. It directed the DVAC to submit its final report before the jurisdictional court after obtaining the necessary prosecution sanction against the public servants. As the direction remained unfulfilled, the NGO moved a contempt petition.

Madras High Court sought explanation from Centre over prosecution sanction

During earlier hearings, the DVAC informed the court that its directions had been complied with and the final report had been filed. However, prosecution sanctions for two IAS officers were still pending. The court criticised the delay, stressing that corruption cases involving former ministers and IAS officers must be handled quickly to restore public faith in the system.

It also sought an explanation from officials of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and its Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), asking them to disclose where the sanction process was stuck. The court observed that getting corruption cases registered against powerful individuals was already difficult.

Madras High Court to monitor further progress in corruption case

Following the direction, DoPT Joint Secretary Sushil Kumar appeared before the court. He explained that the delay was caused by the large volume of documents that needed to be carefully examined before the sanction could be processed. He assured the court that the matter would receive top priority and the entire process would be completed within two months.

At the latest hearing, the government informed the court that the required sanction had finally been granted for prosecuting Kandasamy and Vijaya Karthikeyan. However, the Madras High Court decided to continue monitoring the DVAC’s further action and adjourned the matter to December 2.

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