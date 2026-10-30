Crocodile Caught, Hauled On Bike To Bihar Village; Crowd Surrounds Reptile To Make Reels, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Villagers in Bettiah tied up a crocodile spotted near a school and carried it home on a motorbike, then crowded around it for photos and reels. The forest department later rescued it and released it into the river.

A Sighting Near The School

It was evening in Dudhiyawa village, in the Yogapatti block of Bihar’s Bettiah district. People spotted a crocodile near a school in the village, and word spread fast.

Curiosity Takes Over

Instead of keeping away, villagers rushed towards it. According to the account, they caught the animal, tied it with a rope, loaded it onto a motorbike and took it back to the village.

A Crocodile At The Centre Of A Crowd

By the time it arrived, a crowd had gathered. Some people took photos, others recorded videos, and some began making reels with the animal beside them.

In the video now going viral, people are seen lifting the crocodile with a rope and walking around it. Many were scrambling to capture the whole scene on camera. I could not view the clip, and the description here comes only from the account you shared.

The Risk In The Frame

The account notes that going close to the animal for likes and views could have endangered the people’s lives. A crocodile bound with ropes is still a powerful wild animal, and it can be stressed or injured when it is handled by untrained people.

The Forest Department Steps In

When the forest department learned of the incident, a team came to the spot. Gaurav Ojha, Chief Executive Officer of the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, said the team safely rescued the crocodile and released it into the river, returning it to its natural habitat.

The Appeal

The department asked villagers not to approach or try to catch a crocodile or any other wild animal on their own. They should inform the forest department at once, it said, because only a trained team can capture such animals safely and return them to the wild.

What Is Not Clear

The account does not say how the crocodile was caught, what species it was, how long it stayed in the village or whether it was injured. It also does not say whether the department has taken or plans any action against those who caught it, or against anyone who made the video.

What Happens Next

The video is likely to keep circulating, and the forest department may be asked whether it will act against those involved. For villagers near rivers where crocodiles are found, the department’s message may be the most important result: call the experts first. Whether that message reaches people before the next sighting is the real question.

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