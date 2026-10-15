Crocodile Drags 16-Year-Old To Death In Bulandshahr Ganga During Family Bath; Boy’s Body Found Trapped In Barricading With Nose, Ear And Eyes Missing

A 16-year-old boy was mauled to death by a crocodile while bathing in the Ganga at Avantika Devi Ghat in Bulandshahr on Wednesday. Anuj, who had gone to the river with his family, returned to the water for one more dip after everyone else had finished bathing. A crocodile reportedly dragged him into the river. Around half an hour later, he was found severely injured and trapped near the river barricading, with injuries to his ear, nose and mouth. His family and local people pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

How the crocodile attack unfolded in Bulandshahr

Anuj lived with his family in the Ramgarhi locality under Jahangirabad Kotwali. His father, Mukesh Kumar, had taken him and other family members to Avantika Devi Ganga Ghat on Wednesday morning. The family had travelled to the ghat after a jagran was held at their home the previous night.

According to Anuj’s uncle, Mahendra, around 40 people travelled to the ghat in a tractor-trolley. Everyone had finished bathing and come out of the river when Anuj decided to return to the water.

Mahendra said, “A jagran was held at our home at night. After that, around 40 people travelled by tractor-trolley to Avantika Devi Ganga Ghat to bathe. Everyone had finished bathing and come out. Then Anuj said, ‘Uncle, I am going for one more dip.’ Around half an hour later, Anuj was found trapped near the barricading installed in the Ganga.”

Boy found trapped near river barricading in Bulandshahr

The family did not notice Anuj going back into the water. A crocodile emerged and dragged him into the river. Around 30 minutes later, he was spotted clinging to the barricading in a seriously injured condition.

People nearby rushed to help, and Anuj was pulled out with their assistance. He was taken to Anupshahr Community Health Centre (CHC), but doctors declared him dead. Anuj was the only brother of three sisters. His mother and sisters were left inconsolable after his death.

Officials order probe into crocodile attack in Bulandshahr

Anupshahr Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Kumar and Tehsildar Priya Devi reached the hospital. The SDM questioned Forest Department officials and directed them to investigate the incident. Kumar said, “An aquatic animal attacked the boy. Forest Department officials have been instructed to investigate the matter.” Circle Officer Shashank Srivastava said, “The boy was bathing inside the barricaded area.”

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police have begun an investigation, while a Forest Department team is also examining the incident to establish what happened at the ghat.

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