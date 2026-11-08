LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?

Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?

Cybercriminals allegedly replaced a Pune sweet shop's online contact number to cheat customers by collecting advance payments for undelivered orders.

Pune Sweet Shop's Fake Number Used To Cheat Customers
Pune Sweet Shop's Fake Number Used To Cheat Customers

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 08:47 IST

Cybercriminals allegedly hijacked a Pune sweet shop’s online contact number and used it to cheat customers by taking advance payments for orders that were never delivered. The fraud took place between October 23 and November 6, with customers believing they were placing orders directly with the shop after finding the altered phone number on its online profile. The alleged fraudsters collected payments and later blocked customers who contacted them about their orders.

The matter came to light when a 37-year-old personal secretary of the sweet shop chain’s owner visited its Bajirao Road branch after customers began approaching the outlet to enquire about orders they had paid for in advance. He subsequently lodged a complaint with Vishrambaug police on Friday.

You Might Be Interested In

Pune sweet shop’s online number allegedly replaced by fraudsters

Reports say that according to police, the shop had published its landline number online so customers could contact the establishment and place orders. However, the accused allegedly changed the number on its online profile and replaced it with their own mobile number.

Customers searching for the Pune outlet found the altered listing and believed they were speaking to the shop’s representatives. They placed orders over the phone and were asked to transfer advance payments. After receiving the money, the alleged fraudsters failed to deliver the goods and blocked customers who tried to contact them.

Pune police explain how digital listings were misused

Navnath Jagtap, senior inspector of Vishrambaug police, said businesses commonly share their locations and contact numbers online to help customers reach them. However, criminals can also change these details, diverting calls and orders away from the actual establishments.

The incident has exposed how manipulating seemingly routine business information online can lead to financial losses for customers and affect trust in neighbourhood shops.

Pune cyber fraud probe underway, losses yet to be assessed

As per reports, police have not yet established how many customers were cheated or the total amount collected by the alleged fraudsters. Investigators are looking into how the shop’s online contact details were changed, which mobile number was used to receive customer calls and how many people lost money.

Jagtap said the investigation was underway. Vishrambaug police have not announced any arrests or disclosed the total financial loss so far.

The complaint was filed after customers approached the Bajirao Road branch seeking updates on their missing orders, bringing the alleged online impersonation to the shop management’s attention.

Also Read: Neighbour Calls 43-Year-Old Man Downstairs Over Months-Long Dispute, Shoots 19 Bullets At Him In Faridabad – Why Did He Kill Him?     

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?
Tags: latest newsPune newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

Man Visits Married Woman At Her Invitation In Kanpur, Gets Caught By Her Brother-In-Law at 1 am, Later Found Hanging In Room

Neighbour Calls 43-Year-Old Man Downstairs Over Months-Long Dispute, Shoots 19 Bullets At Him In Faridabad – Why Did He Kill Him?

Minor Son Kills Sleeping Father; He Scolded Him For Fighting With Sister In Ghaziabad, Teen Was Only Son Among 8 Children

Former MP Brij Bhushan Singh Defends Dhirendra Shastri Over Objectionable Remarks on Lord Krishna

LATEST NEWS

Former MP Brij Bhushan Singh Defends Dhirendra Shastri Over Objectionable Remarks on Lord Krishna

Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River

NIA Secures Conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case

‘Plane Is Going To Get Hijacked At 6:30’: IndiGo Flight With 178 Passengers Returns To Bengaluru After Threat Note

Family Was Preparing For A November 18 Wedding When 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Went Missing, Police Found Her Body A Day Later

Man Tries To End His Life In Front Of Moving Train At Mumbai Station, Friend Pulls Him Back, But Seconds Later He Makes Another Terrifying Attempt

Watch Video: 2 Passengers Fight Over Standing Near Mumbai Local Train Door, Moments Later One Man Falls Onto Platform From Moving Train

He Paid Rs 210 Online For Petrol, But Got Fuel Worth Only Rs 110, Heated Argument Then Turns Into A Shocking Fight At Gorakhpur Pump, Here’s What Happened

Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot Declared Bankrupt Over Rs 12,668 Crore SBI Default, His Rs 600 Crore Repayment Plan Fails To Save Him

Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him

Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?
Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?
Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?
Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?
Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?

QUICK LINKS