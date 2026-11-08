Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?

Cybercriminals allegedly hijacked a Pune sweet shop’s online contact number and used it to cheat customers by taking advance payments for orders that were never delivered. The fraud took place between October 23 and November 6, with customers believing they were placing orders directly with the shop after finding the altered phone number on its online profile. The alleged fraudsters collected payments and later blocked customers who contacted them about their orders.

The matter came to light when a 37-year-old personal secretary of the sweet shop chain’s owner visited its Bajirao Road branch after customers began approaching the outlet to enquire about orders they had paid for in advance. He subsequently lodged a complaint with Vishrambaug police on Friday.

Pune sweet shop’s online number allegedly replaced by fraudsters

Reports say that according to police, the shop had published its landline number online so customers could contact the establishment and place orders. However, the accused allegedly changed the number on its online profile and replaced it with their own mobile number.

Customers searching for the Pune outlet found the altered listing and believed they were speaking to the shop’s representatives. They placed orders over the phone and were asked to transfer advance payments. After receiving the money, the alleged fraudsters failed to deliver the goods and blocked customers who tried to contact them.

Pune police explain how digital listings were misused

Navnath Jagtap, senior inspector of Vishrambaug police, said businesses commonly share their locations and contact numbers online to help customers reach them. However, criminals can also change these details, diverting calls and orders away from the actual establishments.

The incident has exposed how manipulating seemingly routine business information online can lead to financial losses for customers and affect trust in neighbourhood shops.

Pune cyber fraud probe underway, losses yet to be assessed

As per reports, police have not yet established how many customers were cheated or the total amount collected by the alleged fraudsters. Investigators are looking into how the shop’s online contact details were changed, which mobile number was used to receive customer calls and how many people lost money.

Jagtap said the investigation was underway. Vishrambaug police have not announced any arrests or disclosed the total financial loss so far.

The complaint was filed after customers approached the Bajirao Road branch seeking updates on their missing orders, bringing the alleged online impersonation to the shop management’s attention.

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