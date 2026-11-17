Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’, currently prevailing over the central and adjoining westcentral parts of the South Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its National Bulletin No. 15, issued at 11:30 AM on November 17, the IMD said the cyclonic storm had moved slowly northwards at a speed of 3 kmph during the previous six hours. The system was centred near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 85.7°E. The cyclone is currently located around 650 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 660 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

According to the IMD forecast, the system is likely to move slowly north-northwestwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the evening of November 17. It is expected to further strengthen into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of November 19.

The storm is likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam during the afternoon of November 20.

At the time of landfall, the system is expected to bring extremely strong winds of 120–130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.