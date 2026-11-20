With Cyclone Akvan moving closer to the Odisha coast, the landfall process is expected to begin within the next two hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone was located around 110 km south of Gopalpur at 5.30 am on Friday (November 20) and has been moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph over the past six hours.

The IMD said the cyclone is likely to cross the coast near Gopalpur, along the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coastline on Friday morning. The latest satellite images indicate that the storm’s outer rain bands have already started moving inland. Wind speeds of 70-80 kmph are expected during the landfall, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph, the IMD said.

The cyclone is likely to trigger rainfall and thunderstorms across most districts of Odisha. The IMD has issued a red alert for Balasore and Mayurbhanj with warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has also been issued for Kendujhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

Low-lying coastal areas of Ganjam and Puri are likely to experience waterlogging due to tidal waves rising 0.5 to 1 metre above the normal level. Strong winds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts reaching 90 kmph, are already prevailing along the south Odisha coast.

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Odisha coast until November 21. Danger Signal No. 7 has been hoisted at Gopalpur and Puri ports, while Danger Signal No. 6 remains in force at Paradip port.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from taking shelter under trees during the storm.