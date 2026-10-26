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Home > Regionals News > Cyclone Arnab Alert: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Severe Storm Nears Coast, 2-Day Weather Warning Issued

Cyclone Arnab Alert: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Severe Storm Nears Coast, 2-Day Weather Warning Issued

Cyclone Arnab is approaching Andhra Pradesh, prompting red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall, evacuation preparations and fishing restrictions. IMD forecasts winds up to 125 kmph during landfall on October 28.

Cyclone Arnab Alert (Image: AI-generated)
Cyclone Arnab Alert (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 16:36 IST

A storm still hundreds of kilometres out at sea, a coastline under red and orange alerts and three days that officials say cannot be taken lightly

A Deep Depression Becomes a Cyclone

Out over the Bay of Bengal, a deep depression gathered strength on Monday and earned a name. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the system had intensified into Cyclone Arnab, and the coast of Andhra Pradesh has been bracing since.

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According to the IMD’s National Bulletin No. 8, the cyclone lay over the east central and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Monday. In the six hours before that, it had moved westwards at about 15 kmph.

How Far Is It From the Coast?

The bulletin placed the storm about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands. Its distance from the Andhra Pradesh coast was recorded as follows:

  • 650 km east southeast of Visakhapatnam
  • 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada
  • 830 km east of Machilipatnam
  • 910 km east of Bapatla

The distances are large for now, but the forecast shows the storm closing in quickly.

The Path the IMD Has Charted

The weather office expects the system to move west-northwestwards and become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight on Monday. It is then likely to grow into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

Further, the storm is predicted to change course in a northwest direction and pass through the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast from Bapatla to Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. According to IMD, at the time of landfall, the maximum sustained winds are likely to be 125 kmph, accompanied by gusts of up to 140 kmph.

Alerts Along the Coastline

However, the alerts have been issued gradually. On Monday, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, predicting isolated heavy showers.

The severe alerts are expected on Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28. Red and orange alerts have been issued by the IMD for many districts on these two dates, warning about very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall that may affect day-to-day life.

Red Alerts for Extremely Heavy Rain

Kakinada, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR, and Krishna districts, where some areas may expect rainfall of more than 200 mm in 24 hours.

Orange Alerts for Very Heavy Rain

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Parvathipuram Manyam.

The sea poses its own danger. A storm surge of about 1 to 1.5 metres above the normal tide is expected in low-lying areas at the time of landfall, with the highest surge likely near East Godavari, Kakinada and Yanam.

“Do Not Lower Your Guard”

Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Prakhar Jain, said the coming three days are extremely critical. He appealed to people to remain cautious and adhere to safety measures strictly. Jain also warned people not to relax their vigilance till the time the cyclone forms over the Bay of Bengal.

Preparations on the Ground

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, inspected preparedness on Sunday and instructed departments to cooperate in evacuation, rescue centers, food, drinking water, medicine, and restoring electricity. As many as ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force and 11 teams of State Disaster Response Force will be mobilised.

More than 4,800 fishing vessels were back at their harbours in Kakinada on Monday and fishermen have been warned against going out in the waters. Across the state border, red alert is issued in Odisha for October 28, expecting extremely heavy rainfall in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. Schools and colleges will be closed in five districts in Odisha for October 27 and 28.

What the Coast Is Waiting to See?

Several questions will be answered only as the storm draws closer. Will Arnab reach the very severe category the IMD expects, and will its landfall point stay within the Bapatla to Visakhapatnam stretch? How much rain will fall on the red alert districts in a single day, and will the surge reach low lying villages? For now, harbours are full, rescue teams are in position and the warnings have been sounded. By Wednesday morning, the coast of Andhra Pradesh will know what Arnab has in store.

Also Read: Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow Triple Murder Over Dispute About Platform Near House

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Cyclone Arnab Alert: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Severe Storm Nears Coast, 2-Day Weather Warning Issued

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Cyclone Arnab Alert: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Severe Storm Nears Coast, 2-Day Weather Warning Issued
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Cyclone Arnab Alert: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Severe Storm Nears Coast, 2-Day Weather Warning Issued
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Severe Storm Nears Coast, 2-Day Weather Warning Issued
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