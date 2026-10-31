Cyclone Arnab Unleashes Hail, Snow And Landslides Across India; 3 Dead As Another Storm Eyes Andhra Coast

Visakhapatnam/Kakinada: Before dawn on Wednesday, 28 October, the Andhra Pradesh coast was already in the dark. A storm that had been building over the Bay of Bengal was now at the shore. By morning, three people were dead and the country’s weather offices were looking at the sky again.

Before Dawn, the Coast Went Dark

Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, with winds of 125-135 km/h and gusts up to 150 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the early hours of 28 October. A Nepali report put the start of landfall near Kakinada at about 1.20 am.

The storm then weakened. It was downgraded to a “severe” cyclonic storm as it moved inland. The IMD later said it was likely to weaken further into a deep depression.

Three Lives Lost in the Storm’s Wake

Reports differ on how the three died. One account says two women were electrocuted in separate incidents in Visakhapatnam, and another person was killed when a tree fell in East Godavari district. A separate report from West Godavari describes a 46-year-old man declared dead on arrival at hospital after a tree fell on him in Bhimavaram.

The exact circumstances of each death will need official confirmation. All reports agree that three people died.

Flooded Streets and Drowned Fields

Water entered homes in Kakinada district. One resident said no one knew whose house the water would rush into next. Rain flooded several low-lying areas in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports from the state, the cyclone affected 714 villages and damaged about 30 houses. Paddy crops in affected areas were underwater, and flood warnings were issued for 167 villages. The IMD had warned in advance of crop losses and damage to thatched houses and communication lines.

Tens of Thousands Moved Out of Harm’s Way

Authorities moved early. The figures vary by source and by time. One official statement said at least 89,000 people were evacuated in Andhra Pradesh. Another account said around 50,000 were told to move to safer areas in Andhra Pradesh and 48,000 in Odisha. A third reported 180,000 evacuated overall.

The state’s disaster management authority said more than 12 million people live along the expected path. More than 30,000 fishing boats were secured and nearly 1,100 medical teams were deployed.

Travel was hit hard. At least 22 express and passenger trains were cancelled or suspended between 27 October and 5 November. The civil aviation ministry said operations at three Andhra Pradesh airports were suspended.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu thanked officials who had worked tirelessly through the night.

A Storm That Reached Far Beyond the Coast

The weather did not stop at the shoreline. Even before landfall, heavy rainfall had triggered waterlogging, landslides and rescue operations in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

For the north, the IMD forecast hail storms and thunderstorms in several northern states over the next three days. In the eastern Himalayas, it warned that Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri could get heavy rain, with possible landslides in Darjeeling.

Across the border, Nepal’s disaster authority issued a high-alert advisory for 29-31 October, warning of heavy rain and snowfall. A Nepali meteorologist said snow was likely in the high Himalayan region from Thursday night. Sri Lanka also closed schools over fears of flash floods and landslides.

What Is Left of Arnab

Arnab’s remnants travelled inland. The Alipore Met Department said they moved northwest across Chhattisgarh and Odisha as a well-marked low-pressure area over land, and would weaken to a basic low within 24 hours. The rain, however, is still being felt along the way.

The Bay of Bengal Stirs Again

The Bay has not settled. A new low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea. It is expected to reach the southeast Bay of Bengal by 31 October and then move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing rain to Odisha and coastal Andhra.

Some weather watchers say it could become a cyclone. One report said if it strengthens, it could make landfall between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, with significant rain for Chennai on 1 and 2 November. Another said models suggested a fresh system could approach the Odisha coast around 1-2 November. The IMD has not confirmed a cyclone. Its cyclone potential and track remain uncertain.

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