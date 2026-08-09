Dadar to Ghatkopar: 4 New Bridges With Rs 1,179 Crore Coming Up In Mumbai To Ease Traffic Congestion

Mumbai is set to undergo a significant infrastructure upgrade with the construction of four major road overbridges (ROBs) aimed at reducing severe traffic congestion and strengthening east-west connectivity across the city. Jointly executed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), the projects represent a combined investment of approximately Rs 1,179 crore.

Six-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge in Ghatkopar

Constructed along the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road across Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, a new six-lane cable-stayed bridge will seamlessly connect Ghatkopar East and Ghatkopar West. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore, this project marks the construction of the first cable-stayed road bridge in Mumbai’s suburban region.

Reconstruction of Dadar’s Historic Tilak Bridge

Dadar’s century-old Tilak Bridge, commissioned in 1925, is being replaced with a 600-meter-long, six-lane cable-stayed structure. Expanding from two lanes to six, the new bridge will triple the traffic capacity at one of Mumbai’s most crucial transit hubs. Construction is being executed in two phases to maintain traffic flow, with full completion targeted for mid-2027.

Dual-Carriageway Upgrade for Byculla’s Y Bridge

The century-old Y Bridge in Byculla is being replaced by a 916-meter cable-stayed bridge designed to streamline vehicle movement along the Byculla–Dadar corridor. Featuring a dual-carriageway design, the structure is scheduled to open to traffic by December 2026.

Mumbai’s First Double-Decker Road Bridge at Prabhadevi

Following the demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge in Prabhadevi, authorities are constructing Mumbai’s first double-decker road overbridge, which will integrate directly with the upcoming Sewri–Worli Connector. Both levels will feature four traffic lanes: the lower deck will serve local traffic crossing the railway tracks and include pedestrian footpaths, while the upper deck will connect directly to the elevated highway corridor.

Also Read: Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe