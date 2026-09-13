Dalit Teen Was Humiliated In Maharashtra’s Beed, Viral Video Sparked Public Outrage: Here’s What Happened

A case involving the alleged assault and humiliation of a minor Dalit boy in Savargaon, Majalgaon taluka, has triggered concern in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The victim has been identified as Siddhant Avghade. According to the complaint, the minor was allegedly beaten and subjected to humiliating treatment. The incident reportedly came to wider attention after a video related to the case surfaced on social media.

An FIR has been registered at Majalgaon Rural Police Station today, September 13, 2026. The case was registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What Legal Action Could The Accused Face?

There are stringent laws regarding offences related to caste abuse, assault, and humiliation in the SC/ST Act. Based on the nature of the accusation and the law invoked, a guilty party may receive jail terms and fines.

Arrest might be inevitable in some cases depending on the fulfilment of the requisite legal conditions. Nevertheless, the ultimate punishment shall be determined by the court based on the evidence and charge presented.

It is possible that every case under the SC/ST Act may result in automatic arrest without the possibility of anticipatory bail, but this is dependent on the type of offence committed.

Police Under Pressure To Act Quickly

The case has gained attention after the alleged incident was discussed widely on social media. Social organisations have also reportedly demanded immediate action and the arrest of those accused.

With the victim being a minor, authorities are expected to treat the matter with particular sensitivity. The investigation will determine what happened and establish the roles of those named in the case.

If charges are established, the accused could face proceedings under the relevant criminal and SC/ST Act provisions. The victim and his family may also be entitled to protection and legal assistance under applicable rules. The case is now likely to remain under close public and administrative scrutiny as the investigation progresses.