Dalit Woman Gives Birth By Roadside After Family Alleges Hospital Refused Admission Over Caste

On Tuesday night, September 29, a young woman from Jorai village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district reached a government hospital hoping for a safe delivery. Rani Devi, aged 20, was in labour and her family walked in with a simple expectation of care. A few hours later, a video of her giving birth on the road outside the building was circulating across social media. How did a hospital visit end on a roadside?

Turned Away At The Gate

The family had taken Rani to Maharaja Chet Singh District Hospital in Gyanpur. According to her relatives, the staff did not admit her. Her brother alleged that a nurse refused to conduct the delivery because the family belongs to the Musahar community. The family says they protested, but nothing changed. Left with no help, they decided to leave the premises with Rani in pain.

Birth On The Roadside

Near the hospital door, her labour pains reportedly intensified and she could not walk further. In the video, a man and a woman hold up a blanket to shield her while another woman helps her deliver the baby. The scene, filmed in the open outside a government hospital, was widely shared on September 30 and quickly drew attention across the state.

#Horrific In Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, a pregnant Dalit woman was allegedly turned away from a hospital with the reported remark, “You are Musahara, you smell bad, so we will not admit you.” 💔 In severe labour pain, she was allegedly forced to give birth by the roadside outside… pic.twitter.com/JQfKOlQmnm — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) October 1, 2026

Administration Steps In

Once the matter came to light, Chief Medical Officer SK Chak had Rani and her newborn admitted to the emergency ward, where they were given treatment. He instructed the staff to look after both mother and child. Reports say he has formed a team of four members to investigate the alleged negligence by a nurse and a doctor. He has said strict action will follow against anyone found responsible.

Political and Public Reaction

The Congress party shared the video on its social media accounts and described the incident as shameful, blaming the state’s BJP government. Many users condemned the alleged discrimination, with several saying caste based untouchability has no place in a modern country. Others demanded punishment that sets an example. The allegations against the hospital staff have not yet been proven, and no official response from the accused has been reported so far.

What Happens Next

Several questions now hang over the case. Will the inquiry team record the family’s statements and match them against hospital records? Will CCTV footage from the night show what exactly happened at the gate? And if negligence or discrimination is established, will the action promised by the CMO actually reach those responsible?

For Rani and her baby, the immediate danger has passed. For the hospital, the investigation has only begun, and the answers will decide whether this stays a viral moment or becomes a lesson for the health system.