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Home > Regionals News > Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her

Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her

Her father, an ITBP constable posted in New Delhi, reportedly returned to his native village after learning about the incident. The family has also alleged repeated harassment by influential villagers.

Dalit woman molestation case in Uttar Pradesh
Dalit woman molestation case in Uttar Pradesh

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 13:15 IST

A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly molested by two men belonging to the Thakur community while she had gone to use a toilet near a village pond in Pilibhit. The accused allegedly hurled casteist slurs at the woman and threatened to kill her. According to reports, an FIR has been registered against both accused following a written complaint by the survivor.

Woman Allegedly Molested Inside Toilet 

According to the available information, the woman had gone to use the toilet near a village pond along with her cousin when the incident allegedly occurred. Two men from the Thakur community reportedly caught hold of her and molested her inside the toilet. The survivor’s cries for help alerted two women nearby, who rushed to the spot. Their intervention reportedly prompted the accused to flee from the scene.

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Casteist Slurs and Death Threats Alleged

The woman further alleged that the accused used casteist slurs against her and threatened to kill her. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of women and allegations of caste-based harassment in the village. Following the incident, the survivor submitted a written complaint to the police, based on which an FIR was registered against both accused. Further details regarding the specific charges and the status of the investigation were not available in the information provided.

Survivor’s Father Returns From Delhi

The woman’s father, who serves as an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable and is posted in New Delhi, reportedly returned to his native village after learning about the alleged incident. According to reports, the family is the only Dalit household in the village, where most residents belong to upper-caste communities. The family has allegedly faced repeated harassment from influential villagers. The allegations have brought renewed attention to concerns about caste-based discrimination, intimidation and women’s safety in rural Uttar Pradesh. The case is expected to proceed through the legal process. Further details about the police investigation and any action against the accused are awaited.
Also Read: MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

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Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her
Tags: caste-based harassmentcasteist slursDalit woman harassmentDalit woman molestation casedeath threatsPilibhit latest newsPilibhit molestation caseUP crime newsUttar Pradesh crime news

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Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her

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Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her
Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her
Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her
Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her
Dalit Woman Goes To Toilet With Cousin In UP Village, Two Men Follow And Molest Her; Hurl Casteist Slurs, Threaten To Kill Her

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