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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Madrasa Abuse : Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks

Bihar Madrasa Abuse : Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks

Four minor children in Bihar’s Darbhanga were found with iron chains on their feet, leading to serious allegations of abuse at a madrasa. The children, who reportedly escaped, were rescued by villagers and are now under protection as police investigate the case.

Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks. Photo: Canva
Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:04 IST

Four minor children in Bihar’s Darbhanga district were found in a disturbing situation with iron chains reportedly tied to their feet. The incident came out in Sinuara village under the Bahadurpur police station area after villagers noticed the exhausted kids and hurried to help them. As per initial information, the children were allegedly taught in a local madrasa and they may have escaped after getting stuck in difficult circumstances. The whole incident has now brought major concerns with people putting allegations of mistreatment and possible abuse. authorities have begun a detailed investigation.

Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks

According to villagers, the children were just sitting in one place looking very tired in the hot sun. When they saw chains and locks on their feet, they quickly went to their rescue and asked about it. Later, the kids said they were students of Madrasa Saiful Uloom in the Ashok Paper Mill police station area of Darbhanga.
All four children come from Araria Sangram village in the Madhubani district. The children told the villagers that the Madrasa’s director Maulana Qadir had kept them confined and allegedly beat them when they said no to anything.
He also used to tie them up with chains and locks so that they couldn’t run away or escape. The villagers then quickly reached out to the police station and Child Helpline.

Children Beaten With Sticks, Held Hostage

According to the locals, the four children somehow managed to escape from the madrasa and walked for a very long time before reaching the village. The villagers then gave them food, water and talked to them as they were very scared.
The children also claimed that they were hit with sticks and were physically harmed when they resisted. Some visible injuries were seen on their bodies. Villagers then demand a fair investigation to check the madrasa and find out the truth.

FIR Registered Against Maulana Qadeer

The Bhadurpur police station and a Child Line team arrived at the scene. The police asked the children questions, and then they did medical examinations of their injuries. After that all of them were sent to a children’s home for their safety.
As per the police, an FIR has been registered against Maulana Qadeer under various sections.
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Bihar Madrasa Abuse : Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks
Tags: bihar newsBihar Policechild abuseChild Safety IndiaCrime news indiaDarbhanga incidentmadrasa casepolice investigation

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