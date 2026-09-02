Darjeeling Toy Train Shed Roof Collapses Amid Heavy Rain, 7 Railway Workers Injured

Seven railway workers, including a contract employee, were injured after a portion of the roof of the historic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) locomotive shed collapsed at Darjeeling railway station on Wednesday morning.

The incident was linked to continuous heavy rainfall in the Darjeeling hills, officials said. The collapse also disrupted operations of the heritage railway, leading to the cancellation of four toy train joyride services. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly known as the Darjeeling toy train, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Darjeeling Locomotive Shed Roof Collapses During Maintenance

The accident took place while workers and mechanics were carrying out routine maintenance on four heritage steam locomotives inside the locomotive shed. Officials said a portion of the old roof suddenly collapsed with a loud noise. The structure was supported by wooden and iron beams.

Several workers were trapped under the debris after the collapse. Co-workers and railway personnel immediately began rescue operations. Police and fire services teams also rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

All seven injured workers were rescued and taken to Darjeeling District Hospital. Hospital sources said some workers suffered minor injuries. The condition of all seven workers was reported to be stable.

Heavy Rain Put Pressure on Old DHR Structure

DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said continuous rainfall had put additional pressure on the ageing structure of the locomotive shed.

“Due to heavy rains, the old timber and structure of the loco shed were subjected to excessive pressure, resulting in the collapse of a portion of the roof,” Chowdhury said. He confirmed that seven workers, including a contract employee, were injured in the incident.

“Seven of our workers, including a contract worker, were injured. Fortunately, their injuries are not serious, and all of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he added.

According to Chowdhury, ensuring proper medical treatment for the injured workers remains the immediate priority.

Technical Team Checks Damage to Steam Locomotives

Four traditional steam locomotives were parked inside the shed when the roof collapsed. Railway authorities have now deployed a technical team to inspect the damaged structure. The team will also check whether the heritage engines or other equipment inside the facility were affected.

“The technical team is inspecting the shed to ascertain the extent of the damage and assess its present structural condition,” the DHR Director said.

Senior officials of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway also reached the site after the incident. The Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officials of the North East Frontier Railway are expected to inspect the location and review the situation.

Four Darjeeling Toy Train Joyride Services Cancelled

Railway authorities have temporarily cancelled four toy train joyride services following the roof collapse. Officials said the services will resume only after a detailed inspection is completed and necessary safety measures are put in place.

The locomotive shed plays an important role in maintaining and operating the historic steam locomotives of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

Railway Employees Demand Immediate Repairs

Railway employees have demanded immediate repair and restoration of the damaged shed. They said the facility is essential for the regular maintenance of the heritage railway’s steam locomotives. Workers have also called for stronger safety measures before normal work resumes inside the shed.

Railway sources said repair and restoration work will begin after a detailed technical assessment. Officials are expected to focus on both structural safety and preserving the heritage value of the historic facility.

Police also regulated traffic near Darjeeling railway station as rescue and emergency operations caused temporary congestion in the area.