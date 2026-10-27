Daughter Murders Father With Her Lover’s Help, Hides Body In Box; Crime Exposed After 4 Days in Etawah – What Was The Motive?

A 17-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering her father in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah after he opposed their relationship. The two allegedly drugged the man, attacked him with a knife and a grinding stone, and tried to hide his body inside a refrigerator before wrapping it in a blanket and placing it in a trunk. The crime came to light on October 25, when neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell began coming from the locked house.

Etawah murder: how a mobile recharge led to the relationship

As per reports, Shyamsunder Katheria lived with his younger daughter on the premises of the TB Hospital in Kanshiram Colony. He worked as a security guard at a hotel. His elder daughter, Kajal, is married and lives with her in-laws in Bhikanpur village in Jaswantnagar.

According to SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, the girl told investigators that around five months ago, she had asked Kajal to recharge her mobile phone. Kajal shared her sister’s number with her husband, who got it recharged through his friend Abhilash Singh, a 21-year-old labourer from Matantola Aheiripur. Abhilash later started talking to the girl, and they developed a relationship.

Etawah father opposed relationship, daughter allegedly planned murder

Reports say that when Shyamsunder learned about the relationship, he opposed it and repeatedly tried to counsel his daughter. However, when she did not listen, he allegedly assaulted her, leading her to develop resentment towards him. Police said the girl wanted to live with Abhilash, and the two allegedly conspired to kill her father.

On October 21, the girl allegedly mixed sleeping pills into her father’s tea. After he fell into a deep sleep, the two tied him to a charpoy, attacked his neck with a knife and struck his head several times with a grinding stone, killing him.

Etawah murder: body hidden in trunk, phone thrown into drain

Reportedly, after the killing, the accused allegedly tried to put the body inside a refrigerator but found it would not fit. They then wrapped it in a blanket and placed it inside a trunk. They also threw Shyamsunder’s mobile phone into a drain before fleeing.

On October 25, neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the locked room and informed the police. Officers broke open the lock and recovered the body from the trunk. Police informed Kajal, who said she had been unable to contact her father and younger sister for three to four days. She filed a murder complaint against the two at the Civil Lines police station on Monday.

Etawah police arrest both accused, recover murder weapons

On Monday, police were checking vehicles near Gwalior Tiraha in the Civil Lines area when they received information that the girl and Abhilash were in Sarai Esar village. Officers arrested Abhilash near the check road. During questioning, he said the girl was at his house, where police took her into custody, as per reports.

Police recovered a grinding stone, a knife, bloodstained clothes and the trunk allegedly used in the crime. Both accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

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