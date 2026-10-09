Daughter Opposed 45-Yr-Old Father’s Second Marriage, He Allegedly Poisoned Her Biryani, Then Strangled Her- What Wadala Police Revealed?

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old carpenter has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old daughter after she opposed his plans to remarry in Mumbai’s Wadala East. The accused, identified as Sharif Raza Hussain Khan, allegedly poisoned his daughter Rifat Sharif Khan’s chicken biryani before strangling her. Police also suspect that he had planned to kill his other daughter. The incident took place on October 2 in the Medona Colony area of Wadala East, leaving the family shattered.

Frequent Arguments Over Father’s Remarriage

According to police, Khan was living with his daughters, Rifat and Nuzhat, and his son, Ahmed. Their mother had died of cancer last year. Investigators said Rifat and her sister had opposed their father’s plans to marry again. The disagreement reportedly led to frequent arguments between Khan and his daughters in the days leading up to the incident.

Allegedly Poisoned Biryani Before Strangling Daughter

Police suspect that Khan poisoned Rifat’s chicken biryani before strangling her when no one else was present at home. She was later found with serious injuries around her neck. The accused allegedly attempted to portray the death as a case of food poisoning. However, doctors reportedly noticed marks around Rifat’s neck, raising suspicions that she had been strangled. The findings prompted further investigation, eventually leading to Khan’s arrest.

Police Suspect He Planned to Kill Second Daughter

Investigators also suspect that Khan intended to kill his other daughter, Nuzhat. The alleged motive and circumstances surrounding the suspected plan are part of the ongoing investigation. The Wadala police have registered a murder case and arrested Sharif Raza Hussain Khan in connection with Rifat’s death. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and verify the allegations against the accused.

Also Read: Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress