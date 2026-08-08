LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe

Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe

A 52-year-old woman was found dead inside her Bengaluru home nearly a year after her suspected death. Police are probing how she remained undiscovered for so long.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 11:19 IST

A shocking incident has emerged from Bengaluru’s Bagalagunte area. Police found the skeleton of a 52-year-old woman inside a duplex house in Havanur Layout. The woman has been identified as Dakshayini. According to police’s early investigation, she may have died nearly a year ago. Her remains reportedly stayed inside the house for months before they were discovered.

Bagalagunte police reached the spot after the incident was reported. They inspected the house and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

You Might Be Interested In

Woman Was Reportedly Living Alone

According to preliminary information, Dakshayini had been living alone. Police suspect she was struggling with depression following the deaths of her husband and son.

Her husband, Umesh, reportedly died around 10 years ago. Her son later died of cancer. Police are also looking into why the woman’s death went unnoticed for such a long period. Her daughter and son-in-law reportedly did not visit the house during this time.

The police are now working to establish the exact timeline of events and determine the cause of death.

Bengaluru Case Recalls Jamshedpur Skeleton Discovery

The incident comes weeks after a skeleton was found buried near a drain in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The remains were recovered from the Shantinagar locality in mid-July. The area falls under the Parsudih police station limits.

Police launched a probe and began checking missing person reports from nearby stations. They also spoke to local residents to identify the deceased.

“We have recovered the skeleton, which will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination,” Parsudih OC Avinash Kumar had said, as reported by PTI.

“We will be in a position to confirm whether it was a male or female skeleton and how old it is only after receiving the forensic and medical reports.” In Bengaluru, police are now awaiting further findings as the investigation continues.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe
Tags: bengaluru

RELATED News

How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked

7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL XI: Devdutt Padikkal Unbeatable 142* Rescues India After Early Blow; Visitors Reach 357/6 on Day 2 in Colombo

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Mumbay FC 5-0, Storm To Top Of Durand Cup Group E

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch TOT vs GET Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs TRI Match 8 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

From Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Built Successful Businesses Beyond Films

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, CDK vs ODW Match 17 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe
Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe
Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe
Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe

QUICK LINKS