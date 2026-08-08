Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe

A shocking incident has emerged from Bengaluru’s Bagalagunte area. Police found the skeleton of a 52-year-old woman inside a duplex house in Havanur Layout. The woman has been identified as Dakshayini. According to police’s early investigation, she may have died nearly a year ago. Her remains reportedly stayed inside the house for months before they were discovered.

Bagalagunte police reached the spot after the incident was reported. They inspected the house and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Woman Was Reportedly Living Alone

According to preliminary information, Dakshayini had been living alone. Police suspect she was struggling with depression following the deaths of her husband and son.

Her husband, Umesh, reportedly died around 10 years ago. Her son later died of cancer. Police are also looking into why the woman’s death went unnoticed for such a long period. Her daughter and son-in-law reportedly did not visit the house during this time.

The police are now working to establish the exact timeline of events and determine the cause of death.

Bengaluru Case Recalls Jamshedpur Skeleton Discovery

The incident comes weeks after a skeleton was found buried near a drain in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The remains were recovered from the Shantinagar locality in mid-July. The area falls under the Parsudih police station limits.

Police launched a probe and began checking missing person reports from nearby stations. They also spoke to local residents to identify the deceased.

“We have recovered the skeleton, which will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination,” Parsudih OC Avinash Kumar had said, as reported by PTI.

“We will be in a position to confirm whether it was a male or female skeleton and how old it is only after receiving the forensic and medical reports.” In Bengaluru, police are now awaiting further findings as the investigation continues.