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Home > Regionals News > Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details

Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details

Dead frog-like substance found in Utkal University's hostel food in Bhubaneswar as two students test positive for jaundice and over 10 suspected cases emerge.

Dead Frog-Like Substance Found In Utkal University Hostel Food (Image: X)
Dead Frog-Like Substance Found In Utkal University Hostel Food (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 08:32 IST

A dead frog was found in the chilli soybean curry served to female students at Utkal University’s Ladies Hostel-7 in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night, triggering anger and fears over food safety on campus. The incident has added to growing concerns among students, as the university is also reporting cases of jaundice, with two female students confirmed to have the infection and more than 10 suspected cases awaiting test results. Some students have also complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, although the exact cause of these illnesses remains unknown.

Bhubaneswar university food scare triggers investigation

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a special team to the university to collect food and water samples. The samples have been sent for testing, and officials are awaiting the reports to establish whether the food and drinking water are safe for consumption.

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Meanwhile, blood samples from more than 10 students suspected of having jaundice have also been sent for testing. The administration has not established whether the reported illnesses are connected to the food or water supplied on campus.

Bhubaneswar hostel gets drinking water, food shops shut

Following the complaints, the university administration has arranged 1,500 litres of purified drinking water for the hostels. Boilers have also been installed at different locations to provide hot water to students.

All food shops on the campus have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. A 24-hour control room has also been set up to receive and address students’ complaints.

Bhubaneswar Vice-Chancellor orders probe into food complaint

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Chandi Prasad Nanda said the complaint about a suspicious and foul substance in the hostel food had been taken seriously. He said an investigation was underway to establish whether the substance was actually a frog or something else.

The Vice-Chancellor has alerted all hostels and instructed the Registrar to visit them and assess the situation. Teams from the Odisha State Health Department and BMC are also conducting health checks on female students.

Bhubaneswar University awaits food and water test reports

Nanda said necessary action would be taken after the food and water testing reports arrive. The administration is also working on plans to find a permanent solution to the recurring concerns by improving the university’s infrastructure.

With students reporting stomach-related symptoms and suspected jaundice cases increasing, the test results are expected to help establish whether contaminated food or water is responsible for the health concerns.

Also Read: Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?    

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Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details
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Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details

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Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details

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Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details
Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details
Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details
Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details
Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details

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