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Home > Regionals News > Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It

Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It

A family alleged that a dead rat was found in packed non-vegetarian food bought from a hotel in Kaharwadi. The premises were sealed after a child fell ill.

Dead rat allegedly found in packed food; hotel sealed after child falls ill (Photo: AI)
Dead rat allegedly found in packed food; hotel sealed after child falls ill (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 14:24 IST

A hotel in the Kaharwadi area was locked down by the Food Department on Saturday as a result of a dead rat reportedly found in packaged non-vegetarian food by the family, which was bought from the hotel.

The incident reportedly took place at around 9 pm on Friday. Salman Khan from Khanshah Wali Ward had bought packaged food from the hotel for his family members.

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As per Khan, the family was having their dinner and his son pointed out something unusual in the food. Checking the food package, it came to light that there was a dead rat inside it. They made a video of the food. Later, the video became viral on social media.

Child Falls Ill After Eating Food

As per Khan, his son had already eaten some food when the matter came to notice. Subsequently, the child got ill. He was vomiting two or three times. The family immediately took him to the District Hospital Medical College.

The family also lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Helpline. They sought action against the hotel and raised concerns over the quality and safety of the food served there.

Food Department Conducts Inspection

Following the complaint, Food and Drug Officer Radheshyam Gole inspected the establishment. Officials collected samples of mutton Kolhapuri and other food items from the premises. The samples have been sent for laboratory testing.

The inspection also revealed another concern. Officials found that the establishment’s food licence had not been renewed since 2025. The Food Department subsequently sealed the hotel over alleged non-compliance with food safety requirements.

Hotel Faces Further Action After Lab Report

More actions will be decided on how to go about dealing with the establishment once the report from the laboratory comes in. The officials are also looking at how food is prepared, stored, handled, and the hygienic conditions in the hotel. The investigation will focus on the circumstances under which the rat was allegedly found. The officials will determine if any safety measures were breached.

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Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It
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Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It
Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It
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