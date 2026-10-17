Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

At least eight people were killed and 13 injured after a bus carrying devotees from Bhopal to Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple overturned near the Karadiya Interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota district. The bus was carrying 21 passengers, including elderly people and children, when it reportedly went out of control and plunged into a ditch. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident leaves eight dead

Seven of the deceased have been identified, while the driver’s identity is yet to be established. The injured were rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota, where they are undergoing treatment.

Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya confirmed the deaths and said all injured passengers had been taken to the hospital. He visited the hospital along with a senior police official to meet the injured and assess their condition. Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar also inspected the accident site.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash under police investigation

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the bus before it fell into a ditch near the interchange. However, officials have not established the exact reason behind the accident. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the vehicle overturning.

Other fatal crashes on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The latest accident comes amid other deadly crashes on the expressway. On October 9, two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Kota district. Police suspected that a truck parked on the highway after developing a technical fault had contributed to the crash.

In August, four members of a family were killed and five others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district while they were travelling to Khatu Shyam temple.

Further details about the Kota bus accident, including the final injury toll and the cause of the crash, are awaited.

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