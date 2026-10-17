LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

At least eight devotees were killed and 13 injured after a bus from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam temple plunged into a ditch near Kota on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Bus Carrying Khatu Shyam Devotees Plunges Into Ditch, 8 Dead
Bus Carrying Khatu Shyam Devotees Plunges Into Ditch, 8 Dead

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 10:01 IST

At least eight people were killed and 13 injured after a bus carrying devotees from Bhopal to Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple overturned near the Karadiya Interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota district. The bus was carrying 21 passengers, including elderly people and children, when it reportedly went out of control and plunged into a ditch. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident leaves eight dead

Seven of the deceased have been identified, while the driver’s identity is yet to be established. The injured were rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota, where they are undergoing treatment.

You Might Be Interested In

Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya confirmed the deaths and said all injured passengers had been taken to the hospital. He visited the hospital along with a senior police official to meet the injured and assess their condition. Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar also inspected the accident site.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash under police investigation

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the bus before it fell into a ditch near the interchange. However, officials have not established the exact reason behind the accident. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the vehicle overturning.

Other fatal crashes on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The latest accident comes amid other deadly crashes on the expressway. On October 9, two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Kota district. Police suspected that a truck parked on the highway after developing a technical fault had contributed to the crash. 

In August, four members of a family were killed and five others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district while they were travelling to Khatu Shyam temple. 

Further details about the Kota bus accident, including the final injury toll and the cause of the crash, are awaited.

Also Read: Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details
Tags: breaking-newslatest newsLocal Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

Lal Krishna Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader, 98, Admitted To Delhi’s Apollo Hospital With A Chest Infection

Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

LATEST NEWS

Fresh Setback For Indian IT Workers: US Ends 540-Day Work Permit Extension, H-1B Holders Face Uncertainty

Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

Trump Waives Russia Sanctions Bill Threatening 100% Tariffs On India; How Will It Benefit New Delhi?

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference

Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

IND vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin Blasts Selectors for Omitting Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says ‘He Should Have Been Selected For Last 2 ODIs’

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Check All You Need to Know – Venue, Timings, Marathon Route, Contestants, Metro Timings, Traffics Diversions, Live Streaming and More

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Deepti-Prasad Rescue Act Helps India Women Beat Zimbabwe by 4 Wickets in Series Opener

IND vs WI, 5th T20I Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Decider? Here’s Full Bengaluru Weather Update for Oct 17

Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details
Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details
Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details
Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details
Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

QUICK LINKS