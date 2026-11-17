Police have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a hearing- and speech-impaired woman after drugging her and confining her in a room on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accused allegedly lured the woman on the pretext of taking her to her parents, claiming that they were unwell. According to the police, the suspects gave her a soft drink while travelling in an auto-rickshaw, following which she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she allegedly found herself confined in a room with her hands tied using a scarf, where both men sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light after the woman managed to escape from the room and reach her mother, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

Accused Lured Woman on Pretext of Meeting Parents

According to the police, one of the accused, Syed Javeed (37), was known to the victim. He allegedly approached her and told her that her parents were unwell, offering to take her to them. Believing his claims, the woman accompanied him in an auto-rickshaw. During the journey, Javeed allegedly offered her a soft drink. After consuming it, she reportedly lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she found herself inside a room with her hands tied using a scarf. The second accused, Arpula Venkatesh (30), was also present at the location.

Rangareddy District, Telangana: Two persons arrested in connection with a gang rape case reported in Abdullapurmet police station limits in Rangareddy district. The accused persons, Syed Javeed, aged 37 years, and Arpula Venkatesh, aged 30 years, took a deaf and mute woman on the pretext of dropping her in an auto at her residence and sexually assaulted her before leaving her at her residence. A gang rape case was registered on 16.11.2026 at Abdullapurmet Police Station, Future City Commissionerate. The two accused persons were immediately arrested and are being produced before the Court for judicial custody: Abdullapurmet Police — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

Both Men Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman

Police said that the two accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while she was confined in the room. After the suspects left, she managed to free herself, escape and reach her mother. She subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint detailing the alleged assault.

Police Arrest Both Accused

Following the complaint, a gang rape case was registered on November 16, 2026, at Abdullapurmet Police Station under the Future City Commissionerate. Police swiftly acted on the complaint and arrested both accused, identified as Syed Javeed and Arpula Venkatesh. According to officials, the arrested men are being produced before the court for judicial custody. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

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