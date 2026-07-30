LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

Dehradun government teacher ended her life after facing alleged mental and physical abuse from her husband and in-laws.

Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 23:42 IST

In a shocking incident, a government teacher in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has allegedly committed suicide. In a heartbreaking video, the woman accuses her husband and in-laws of mentally harassing her and calling her “cursed” after their marriage. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against her husband and in-laws after her mother filed a complaint.  

What is the Dehradun Dowry Case?

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Srishti Kandhari, a government school teacher who married Saurabh Raturi, also a government teacher, last year. In the complaint, Kandhari’s mother alleged that her daughter was mentally and physically harassed for dowry. She further alleged that her husband and in-laws routinely called her “cursed” and “unlucky”.

You Might Be Interested In

What is in the Viral Suicide Video?

Before ending her life, Kandhari recorded a 90-second video in which she is seen wiping away tears and apologizing to her mother for taking her life. In the video, Kandhari said her husband and in-laws could not be changed and continued to blame her for everything after the marriage. She added that this had been happening for about six months and she could no longer endure it, as reported by NDTV.

Police Register Case Against Husband and In-laws

Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections against Kandhari’s husband Saurabh, mother-in-law Parvina, and sister-in-law Charu. The officer added that a further investigation is underway. While confirming her death, the officer mentioned that Srishti and Saurabh had been married for around eight months and both were government employees.

Also Read: 215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces
Tags: Dehradun teacher suicide videoSaurabh Raturi Dehradun teacherSrishti Kandhari Dehradun caseUttarakhand teacher suicide

RELATED News

Telangana Inter Topper Ends Life Following Classroom Slap And Insult By Lecturer

Mountain Of Cash, 15 Kg Gold: Rs 28 Crore Seized From Ex-Bus Driver’s Home In West Bengal

Assam Floods To Worsen? IMD Warns Of Very Heavy Rain Across State Till August 1

Navi Mumbai Guard Apologises After ‘Won’t Speak Marathi’ Row, MNS Demands He Be Removed From Duty

Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree

LATEST NEWS

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format

WI vs PAK: Pakistan’s Woes Deepen As Shan Masood Ruled Out Of Must-Win 2nd Test Against West Indies

Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar

Odisha Medical Exam Question Paper Shared On WhatsApp During Test Amid NEET Protests

UEFA To Boycott World Cup? Explosive Development Emerges Amid FIFA’s Plan To Sell Stake To Private Investors

Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season

Commonwealth Games 2026: Martina Devi Breaks Down After Failing 146kg Lift in Women’s +87kg Final | WATCH Video

Brazil Confirms International Friendly With India, Five-Time World Champions To Play Historic Match At Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium

Why Delhi Govt Is Closing Cases Against NEET Protesters

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? BCCI Fitness Clearance, Return Timeline And Latest Update

Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces
Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces
Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces
Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

QUICK LINKS