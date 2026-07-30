Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, a government teacher in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has allegedly committed suicide. In a heartbreaking video, the woman accuses her husband and in-laws of mentally harassing her and calling her “cursed” after their marriage. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against her husband and in-laws after her mother filed a complaint.

What is the Dehradun Dowry Case?

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Srishti Kandhari, a government school teacher who married Saurabh Raturi, also a government teacher, last year. In the complaint, Kandhari’s mother alleged that her daughter was mentally and physically harassed for dowry. She further alleged that her husband and in-laws routinely called her “cursed” and “unlucky”.

What is in the Viral Suicide Video?

Before ending her life, Kandhari recorded a 90-second video in which she is seen wiping away tears and apologizing to her mother for taking her life. In the video, Kandhari said her husband and in-laws could not be changed and continued to blame her for everything after the marriage. She added that this had been happening for about six months and she could no longer endure it, as reported by NDTV.

Police Register Case Against Husband and In-laws

Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections against Kandhari’s husband Saurabh, mother-in-law Parvina, and sister-in-law Charu. The officer added that a further investigation is underway. While confirming her death, the officer mentioned that Srishti and Saurabh had been married for around eight months and both were government employees.

Also Read: 215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti