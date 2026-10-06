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Home > Regionals News > Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?

Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?

Police are investigating the suspected robbery angle, while the accused was reportedly caught by local residents.

A daylight triple murder in Dehradun has shocked residents after a retired couple and their domestic worker were allegedly attacked with a screwdriver inside their home.
A daylight triple murder in Dehradun has shocked residents after a retired couple and their domestic worker were allegedly attacked with a screwdriver inside their home.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 21:19 IST

A daylight triple murder in Dehradun has sent shockwaves across the city after a retired couple and their domestic worker were allegedly attacked inside their home in Vishnulok Colony. The three victims suffered serious injuries in the attack and later died at the hospital. The incident has left residents of the area shaken. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in a house on Tapovan Road, under the Raipur police station area. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, with preliminary findings suggesting a possible robbery motive.

Retired Couple Attacked Inside Home

According to the preliminary information, the retired couple lived at House No. 16 in Vishnulok Colony. The couple had reportedly retired from the Ordnance Factory. At around 3 pm, an accused allegedly entered the house. Investigators suspect that he may have intended to carry out a robbery. The accused allegedly attempted to snatch a gold chain from the woman’s neck. When she resisted, the attacker allegedly assaulted her with a screwdriver.

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Husband and Domestic Worker Also Injured

During the attack, the woman’s elderly husband and their domestic worker reportedly arrived at the scene. The accused allegedly attacked them as well. All three sustained serious injuries and collapsed inside the house. Neighbours reportedly heard screams and rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion. The injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment, but all three later died from their injuries.

Locals Catch Suspect

After the attack, the accused allegedly attempted to flee from the house. When residents approached, he reportedly tried to scare them by displaying the screwdriver. Local residents chased the suspect and managed to catch him before handing him over to the police. Authorities are now investigating the suspected robbery motive and the sequence of events leading to the triple murder. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

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Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?
Tags: Dehradun crime newsDehradun murder caseDehradun triple murderdomestic worker killedhome-hero-pos-7retired couple killedscrewdriver attack

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Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?

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Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?
Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?
Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?
Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?
Dehradun Triple Murder: Retired Couple, Domestic Worker Killed With Screwdriver; What Happened Inside The House?

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