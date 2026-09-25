Dehradun Woman Resists Daylight Abduction Bid, 2 Men Try to Drag Her Into Car: What Happened?

A lady is reported to have managed to escape from an attempted abduction in broad daylight in the Raipur area of Dehradun on Wednesday morning. Video footage captured by the cameras in the region seems to suggest two men attempting to drag her towards a car. This incident took place around 6:45 am. The woman was on her way back from dropping her daughter at the college bus stop via her scooter.

As per the lady’s complaint, she was stopped by two men who were sitting inside a black colored Swift car. They got out of the car and allegedly tried to drag her.

CCTV Shows Men Trying To Pull Woman Towards Car

The video footage allegedly shows the two men dragging the lady towards their vehicle. She tried to resist and raised an alarm. The shouts of the lady reportedly drew the attention of people in the locality. The two men reportedly gave up their mission after people from the locality started moving towards them.

Police Form Three Teams To Trace Suspects

The lady went to the Raipur police station and filed a report after this incident. A case has been filed by the police under certain provisions. According to Raipur Circle Officer Vandana Verma, three teams of police have been formed to inquire into the case. These teams are analysing the CCTV footage and other evidence to find out the identity of the culprits and their vehicle.

Motive Behind Alleged Abduction Bid Under Probe

It is also being investigated why the lady had to be targeted in this manner. The two culprits are still on the run and are being hunted down. It is being investigated what actually happened based on the evidence at hand.