Delhi Accident: Three Killed, Five Injured as Dumper Rams Into Autorickshaw in Sonia Vihar

In a tragic incident reported from the national capital, three people, including a newborn baby girl, were killed and five others injured after a dumper truck rammed into an autorickshaw in Sonia Vihar area of Delhi early on Thursday morning. A three-year-old girl passenger escaped the accident unharmed.

The accident took place at around 5:17 am near Pushta Number 5 in Northeast Delhi. According to reports, the collision was so strong that the autorickshaw was turned into a heap of mangled remains.

Following the accident, police rescue teams rushed to the spot and with the help of local residents shifted the injured people to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital declared two men and a newborn girl dead. The injured persons have been identified as Raja (32) and Rakhi (30), said a report in PTI. After receiving information about the accident, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed two water tenders and a quick response vehicle to the accident site.

A three-year-old girl, who was also travelling in the autorickshaw, survived the crash without injuries.

The vehicles involved in the accident have been identified as a dumper truck bearing registration number DL1LY 5990 and an autorickshaw bearing registration number DL1RAB 5531.