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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura

Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her 50-year-old live-in partner in Delhi’s Bhajanpura after she ended their relationship.

Police are searching for the accused as the investigation into the attack continues.
Police are searching for the accused as the investigation into the attack continues.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 20:52 IST

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her 50-year-old live-in partner in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area after she decided to end their relationship. The incident, reported from northeast Delhi, has prompted police to launch a search for the accused. The woman had reportedly been living with the accused for around three years. Their relationship came under strain about three months ago, after which she began living separately.

Woman Decides to End Live-In Relationship

According to the preliminary police investigation, the couple had been living together for nearly three years. Around three months ago, disagreements reportedly developed between the two, prompting the woman to move out and live separately. The accused allegedly tried several times to persuade her to return and continue the relationship. However, she reportedly refused to reconcile. Police suspect that the dispute over the relationship may have preceded the attack.

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Acid Allegedly Thrown During Attack

According to the report, the accused allegedly attacked the woman after she refused to resume the relationship, throwing acid at her face. The incident took place in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi. The attack has raised fresh concerns over violence against women following relationship disputes. Details about the woman’s medical condition and the extent of her injuries were not immediately available.

Police Search Underway

Following the incident, police began efforts to locate and apprehend the accused. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and are also gathering information about the couple’s relationship and the events leading up to the incident. The accused remains at large, and police are conducting searches to trace him. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

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Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura
Tags: 25-year-old woman attacked50-year-old manacid attack after breakupBhajanpura acid attackBhajanpura newsDelhi acid attackDelhi crime newslive-in partner acid attack

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Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura

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Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura
Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura
Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura
Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura
Delhi Acid Attack: 50-Year-Old Man Throws Acid On 25-Year-Old Live-In Partner After Breakup In Bhajanpura

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